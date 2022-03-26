The Campbell County High School softball team won its first two conference games of the season this weekend in Cheyenne. The Camels beat Cheyenne East 11-3 on Friday and Cheyenne Central 13-3 on Saturday.
In non-conference games, the Camels lost 17-1 to East and 11-10 to Central. The first game of a regular season doubleheader counts as a conference game while the second game counts as a non-conference game.
On Friday, the Camels started the weekend with its first conference win of the season with the 11-3 win over East. Sophomore Avery Gray threw a complete game on the mound and finished with no earned runs on five hits while striking out 12.
Paige Shaffer led the way at the plate with three RBIs. Marissa West, Natalie Clonch, Alexis Alexander, Addy Rambo and Bayley Gray each drove in one run. The Camels totaled 11 hits offensively.
In the non-conference matchup with East, the Camels fell behind early after the Thunderbirds put up 14 runs in the first three innings. East out-hit the Camels 14-4 in the four-inning game.
Against Central, Campbell County's offense exploded for 20 hits in game one of the doubleheader. West, Clonch, Rambo and Shaffer finished with two RBIs apiece. Gray earned the win on the mound with thee runs allowed (two earned) on five hits while striking out 13.
In the non-conference nightcap, Central out-hit Campbell County 17-14. The high-scoring contest went back-and-forth between the two teams before the Indians plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come away with the walk-off win.
Clonch ended the game with a team-high three RBIs. Alexander and Bayley Gray drove in two runs each.
Campbell County moved to 4-3 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Camels will return to the field for a conference doubleheader this week.
The Camels will play their home-opener against Wheatland at 3 and 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.