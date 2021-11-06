Ellie Thomas has been fascinated by criminal psychology for practically her whole life.
Thomas, a senior on the Thunder Basin High School volleyball team, will have the opportunity to pursue her passion of becoming a criminal profiler by studying at Northwest College in Powell next year.
But the Bolts’ libero won’t just be studying at Northwest. Thomas committed to play volleyball for the Trappers earlier this week.
“I’m extremely thankful and I’m super excited,” Thomas said. “It’s been weird this week with it being the last days of practice and it’s just been a season full of lasts, so now it’s kind of like I have more time. I have more time to do the thing I love.”
Thomas will join her former Thunder Basin teammate Elsa Clark in Powell next season. Clark graduated from TBHS last year and is an outside hitter for the Trappers.
Thomas chose Northwest over the Oregon Institute of Technology and Doane University in Nebraska. The decision came down to staying relatively close to home and her family, Thomas said.
“Staying somewhat close to home was a big factor,” Thomas said. “When I went there I just felt really welcomed and wanted, and I loved the coach down there.”
Her decision to major in psychology came from a lifelong interest in criminal behavior. At one point Thomas was set on becoming a crime scene investigator before shifting her focus to social work and eventually to criminal profiling.
Making the decision just days before the Class 4A state tournament was a big relief for Thomas. Now, her only focus this weekend will be winning Thunder Basin’s first volleyball title in school history.
“It feels really good because it’s a really stressful decision,” Thomas said. “There were options and I had options going into it. But once I decided I was like, ‘OK, now I can just focus on playing.’”
The Bolts went into the state tournament as the East No. 3 seed after finishing third at the Class 4A East regional tournament last weekend at Campbell County.
With her college commitment now out of the way, Thomas wants to put it all out there at state to leave her mark on the Thunder Basin volleyball program.
“You don’t want to leave without doing something,” Thomas said. “That’s what you’ve worked your entire season before and it’s your senior year. Our school has never brought home a state championship for volleyball so we don’t want to leave without that.”
