Many contestants see rodeo as a lifestyle, but few high school athletes have committed as much to the sport as Weston Mills.
Now in his senior season of high school rodeo, Mills has already been treating rodeo like a career for a few years. He used to dabble in basketball, football and hockey, but made the decision to fully commit to roping before his sophomore year.
Once that choice was made, Mills’ life as a typical high school student changed in many ways. The first step was switching from traditional learning at Thunder Basin High School to solely taking classes online from home.
“I decided to do online school and start taking roping to the next level,” Mills said. “I just have more of a drive for (roping) I guess. It’s just a passion.
“I was probably 16 when I made the decision that I wanted to focus on rodeo and start really working at it.”
As a hardworking and motivated kid, it didn’t take Mills long to get his schoolwork done every day so he could get back into the arena.
Instead of only being able to practice in the evenings after school, Mills was roping and practicing the whole afternoon. His routine during the school year changed to working out early in the morning, then knocking out his schoolwork from 8 a.m. until around noon.
Once his homework was done, Mills would load up his horses and head toward Gillette for practice. He, along with several other Campbell County rodeo athletes, spend hours at a time practicing at Jerry Means’ private arena just outside town.
“It’s definitely turned into more of a job,” Mills said.
In his mind, that type of dedication is nothing short of a requirement to excel in a sport like rodeo. You’re either all in or all out.
“Once you get into high school, you kind of have to pick what sport you’re going into,” Mills said. “If you’re not giving it your all, I don’t know why people want to go. That’s kind of how I look at it.
“Rodeo isn’t one of those sports that you get paid just for showing up. ... You have to show up and perform and you have to show up to win. I think it’s one of those sports you have to put the work in to succeed.”
After two years of going all in on rodeo, Mills has made it to his second National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, as Wyoming’s No. 2 ranked tie-down roper.
Man vs. beast
The devil is in the details when it comes to rodeo. And sometimes the problem is that all those small details are completely unpredictable.
Mills has been dealing with that almost his entire life. He was on the rodeo scene as long as he can remember. Both of his parents, Larry and Tiffany, competed in high school rodeo and his dad later fought bulls and roped.
He’s watched as contestants not only battle the clock and the arena’s obstacles, but also the unpredictability of the animals.
As a tie-down roper, not knowing what the calves will do is one of the biggest challenges. Being 100% prepared only goes so far, which Mills said is one of the most frustrating components of the sport.
A lot goes into preparing for an event and it starts with the contestant’s draw. Many people associate that with drawing a certain bucking bronc or bull, but it’s a big deal in the timed events as well.
The dream draw for tie-down roping is a calf that isn’t too big or too fast and one that will run a predictable pattern. Mills said if you draw three good calves at nationals, you have a great chance to make some noise in the standings.
But just one bad draw — whether it’s a particularly speedy or muscled calf, or one that decides to make a hard left turn out of the chute — can wreck a tie-down roper’s dream of a national title.
Even within a pen full of calves, ropers usually have an idea of what kind of calf they’ve drawn before their performance. Mills said he plans on watching all of the tie-down performances prior to his own and will hopefully have a plan.
“The draw is huge,” Mills said. “Not always will you know exactly what your calf is going to do, but just by watching the rest of the herd you can usually have an idea of what they’re going to do.”
The right mindset
There is so much that’s out of his control, but Mills is determined to stay focused on himself now that he’s at his second National High School Finals Rodeo.
The NHSFR comes with many distractions, including large crowds, meeting new friends and the repercussions of impressing college scouts who use the NHSFR as a large-scale recruiting ground.
Mills, who qualified for nationals throughout junior high and as a sophomore in high school, has the ability to shut out the noise before a performance.
He said that comes from years of experience. But he’ll really need to focus on his mindset to block out the other distractions that come with the NHSFR, and especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t want to go into nationals thinking about trying to get noticed,” Mills said. “I just want to go into it knowing that it’s just another rodeo and knowing that I’ve put the amount of time in to perform at the best of my ability. I don’t want to worry about that other stuff when I get there.”
Opportunities like the NHSFR are only an option for three or four short years for high school contestants, but it can act as a springboard to their future plans.
Mills wants to be a professional roper when he gets out of college and he’s 100% committed to that dream. His final opportunity at nationals is now here and the 18-year-old cowboy has set his sights as high as possible for nationals.
“My mindset going into it is I want to do the very best I can on what I draw,” Mills said. “If I draw three good ones and I happen to do my job correctly, then we’ll win it.”
