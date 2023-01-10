Thunder Basin’s Rylan McCormick fights a pin by Butte, Montana’s Keegan Hunt in the 106-pound weight class Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, during the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Cam-plex in Gillette.
The wrestling season is still in its infancy with only three varsity meets completed. Yet, Thunder Basin High School’s second place finish at the Shane Shatto Memorial meet showed what coach Mikah Kadera believes to be a state-championship contending roster.
“We came out and battled,” Kadera said. “We figured out some areas that we are really good at, and we found out where we need some work.”
