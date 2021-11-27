Camel wrestling takes another step in the right direction

For the first time in five years, Clay Rodgers isn’t starting from scratch going into a new wrestling season.
Rodgers, who’s coached the Campbell County High School wrestling team since 2017, had roughly 40 student-athletes show up for the first day of practice Monday. The team will start the season with 10 seniors, its largest group of upperclassmen since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
“We have groups of boys that have been doing this in our program for years now and I feel like we can get in and we don’t have to stop the momentum of practice as much,” Rodgers said. “I feel like we can pick up the tempo in practice because we don’t have to be sitting everyone down and showing them how to do things.”
The last five seasons haven’t been about winning team titles for the Campbell County wrestling program. The last five seasons have been about fielding a full team.
Since TBHS opened, the Camels’ wrestling program has been one of the hardest hit sports programs in terms of participation numbers. The tides began to shift last year with the school’s highest wrestling numbers since 2017.
“It looks very comparable to last year,” Rodgers said after practice Tuesday. “I think last year we may have had right around 40 to 41 and I think today we had about 38 or 39 practicing.
“It’s still just leaps and bounds better than my first three years. The numbers are good.”
Campbell County won’t just have quantity this season. The Camels are returning four state-placers from last year, including junior Darron Provost (second place at 113 pounds), senior Colt Welsh (third at 113 pounds), sophomore Logan Johnson (third at 126 pounds) and senior Lucas Hill (sixth at 132 pounds).
“There’s a lot of expectations to do as good or to do even better this season, for me at least,” Provost said. “When we were doing open-mats, we had literally double the amount of people thant we used to, so there’s a lot more support around us this year.”
With a large group of seniors, this year’s team will have an experienced veteran presence the program has been without for half a decade. Last year’s team ended the year with just one senior, Rodgers said.
“This is our first actual group of seniors since I’ve been here,” Rodgers said. “This is our first group of seniors that have been through this program for all four years.
For the last couple of years, the seniors had come out as sophomores or juniors. This is the first group of guys that have put in all four years, which excites Rodgers.
Inconsistency in participation numbers has led the Camels to struggle at the state tournament over the last four seasons. Since the split, Campbell County finished 12th in 2018, 12th in 2019 and 10th in 2020. The team finished ninth as a team last year, its best finish since the opening of TBHS.
The goal now is to improve on that number and to align the wrestlers in the right roster spots. Gone are the days of roster spots being earned by necessity, Rodgers said. After a long four years, roster spots are finally being earned by dedication, heart and work ethic.
“The time that we’ve put in the last few years to get this program back to where it was before the split is definitely showing,” Hill said.
The tides are shifting in the Campbell County wrestling room, and it’s a good feeling for a senior like Hill who has put countless hours into getting the Camels back on the map. This year’s team will have the most seniors since Hill has been in high school.
“I feel like having that many seniors really brings the team together and shows that we can all stick with it and that we’re all committed,” Hill said. “The past couple of years when we only had one senior, no one was really as hyped to wrestle. But the seniors this year are ready to keep everyone going. It’s a big commitment thing.”
Returning state-placers rarely have a hard time coming up with goals for a new season. Hill, Johnson, Welsh and Provost are all working to finish higher up on the podium this year.
“I definitely feel like we can be up there with the top teams,” Provost said. “Now we have all of our weights filled out and we have kids that know what they’re doing at all of them. We can definitely end up top 5 as a team.”
A big difference from last year will be the return of regular season bracketed tournaments. Last year’s tournaments were all dual tournaments to limit the amount of wrestlers in the gym at one time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m going to like having actual tournaments again more than having just duals,” Johnson said. “I’ve been wrestling normal tournaments since I was a kid so it’s nice to get back to that.”
The Campbell County wrestling program isn’t going to return to its dominant form overnight. But this year is all about taking another small step in the right direction of getting the Camels back toward the top of the Class 4A competition.
The Camels will start the regular season at the Powell Invite on Dec. 10-11. Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host the annual Pat Weede Memorial Dec. 17-18 at Cam-plex.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be Feb. 18-19 in Sheridan. The Class 4A state tournament will be Feb. 25-26 in Casper.
