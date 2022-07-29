There wasn't much Gillette could do to stop Cheyenne from a three-peat during Friday's American Legion Class AA state championship game in Sheridan.
A young and tenacious Roughriders team overcame plenty of adversity during this week's state tournament to make it to the championship game. Gillette rematched Cheyenne in the title game after losing a heartbreaker 7-6 to the Sixers just two days before.
The Roughriders faced this year's Wyoming Pitcher of the Year — Colter McAnelly — for the second time this season in the championship. In his first outing against Gillette earlier this month, the University of Utah commit struck out 17 Roughriders while allowing just one run in seven innings.
The future Ute followed up his regular season performance with a record-breaking showing against Gillette on Friday. McAnelly tossed a complete game shutout and allowed just two hits while striking out 19 Roughriders en route to helping Cheyenne win the title with a 4-0 win.
His 19 strikeouts set a new state championship game record, according to WyoPrep.com.
Gillette played well defensively to keep the game close all the way through. Karver Partlow went a solid 3.2 innings against a dangerous Cheyenne lineup but took the loss on the mound. He allowed three runs on four hits but hit three batters and walked two more.
Jamen Kolata pitched 3.1 innings in relief and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out one.
The Roughriders' offense was held to just two hits, one coming from Kolata and the other by senior Jason Fink. Gillette was able to create a handful of scoring opportunities but McAnelly was able to pitch out of any scoring threats.
The win gave Cheyenne its third consecutive state title and 19th in the last 22 years.
Despite the loss, Gillette's season is still alive. The Roughriders will host the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament this week at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
Gillette automatically qualifies for the tournament as the host team. Cheyenne will join the Roughriders as the Wyoming state champions.
The tournament will be double-elimination and features state champions Montana, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon to go along with Cheyenne and Gillette. Regionals will start Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.