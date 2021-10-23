The Campbell County High School volleyball nearly pulled off its biggest win of the year during its season finale at home Saturday afternoon.
The Camels led the Trojans 2-1 after three sets but dropped the fourth and fifth set consecutively to fall to Kelly Walsh 3-2. The Trojans went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings after taking down previously No. 1-ranked Laramie a week ago.
The Trojans opened the match with a big 25-16 win in the first set but the Camels rebounded by winning the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-16. Campbell County's comeback gave them plenty of momentum going into the fourth set but the No. 1-ranked Trojans were able to take advantage of a handful of Camels' mistakes.
Kelly Walsh won the fourth set 25-21 to force a tie-breaking fifth set.
In the final game, The Camels stormed out to an early 5-2 lead but the Trojans responded with five straight points to take a 7-5 lead. After a Campbell County timeout, the Trojans continued to score and eventually closed out the Camels with a 15-10 win in the fifth set.
The win gives Kelly Walsh the No. 1 seed from the North quadrant going into next weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament. The Camels clinched the No. 3 seed while Thunder Basin will be the No. 2 seed and Sheridan will be the No. 4 seed.
The regional tournament will be held at Campbell County on Friday and Saturday.
