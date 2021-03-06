You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twin Spruce 8th grade A team takes district title with 16-0 season

  • 0
  • 3 min to read

The future of the Campbell County High School boys basketball program looks bright.

Twin Spruce Junior High, which feeds into CCHS, won its district championship with both its eighth grade A and B teams Tuesday night. For the A team, the 86-43 win over Buffalo crowned a perfect 16-0 season.

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

The Twin Spruce eighth grade A team dog piles on each other in the center of the Twin Spruce Junior High basketball court Tuesday evening after winning the district championship and finishing a perfect 16-0 season.

“You’re looking at this moment just waiting for it and it just feels good to wrap it up and complete our season like this,” said point guard Lane Hladky.

Mason Drube, who put up 21 points in the championship game, said winning the title with his teammates was the best part of the whole experience.

“This is awesome, ending the final year (of junior high) with a championship with my boys,” Drube said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

Garrett Herther, second from left, signs the championship basketball as his teammates huddle around him after the Warriors defeated Buffalo Tuesday evening at Twin Spruce Junior High.

The B team ended its season 20-1 after taking down Sage Valley in the championship. The team’s only loss was to Buffalo’s A team.

It’s in the genes

For a handful of players on the Twin Spruce A team, they’ve found excellence on the same court their older siblings played on years ago.

Hladky is the youngest son of CCHS coach Bubba Hladky and younger brother of Camels’ starting point guard Luke Hladky. He’s also the brother of two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Trey Hladky, who holds the school’s scoring record with 1,604 points.

Lane said he’s looking forward to continuing the family tradition and suiting up for the Camels under his dad’s direction.

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

Adam Gibson, right, steals the ball away from a Buffalo player during the district championship game Tuesday evening. Twin Spruce won to finish a perfect 16-0 season.

“It’s going to be nice,” Lane said. “We’re all looking forward to being Camels and keeping that tradition going and swinging things back to this side of town.”

Lane’s teammates Rylan Robertson and Adam Gibson also have older siblings in the CCHS starting lineup. Rylan’s brother Austin and Adam’s brother Gabe are both seniors starting alongside Luke.

Drube, whose athleticism was on full display with an alley-oop layup that was 6 inches away from being a dunk Tuesday night, also has a sibling who’s a varsity starter in Gillette. Gabby Drube, a senior for the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team, is No. 2 in the state in scoring with 16.5 points a game for the Bolts.

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

The bench cheers on the Warriors as the final minutes tick off the clock before winning the district championship.

With his junior high career now in the rear view mirror, Drube wants to create his own legacy at CCHS with his teammates.

“This is the best team I’ve ever seen,” Drube said. “Everybody can score and everybody can shoot and everybody can do everything on any given night.

“We’ve been together our whole career and we’re all friends and everybody works together. We want to stay together and get another championship.”

What sticks out the most about the Twin Spruce basketball teams is the program’s depth this season. For the eighth grade teams, 11 players made up the A team while 13 were on the B team.

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

Warriors coach Grant Senef pumps up his team before the start of the district championship against Buffalo at Twin Spruce Junior High on Tuesday evening.

“I think we cut guys this year that will make a team next year for the Camels,” said A team coach Grant Senef. “Our B team wasn’t a typically B team by any means. They were skilled and could shoot and were very athletic.”

While this year’s class of eighth graders for Twin Spruce are special on the court, Senef said the players are just as special off it.

“They do everything right and they work extremely hard in practice. They’re great kids and they’re great students,” Senef said. “They’re all quality teammates from what I’ve gathered.

“I’ve done this a long time and sometimes you get a conflict from within, but they’re just a great group of friends it seems like. And they’re unbelievably athletic.”

In the semifinal game of the district tournament, the Warriors were beating Sheridan 32-2 less than two minutes into the second quarter. While it may be a couple of years until the group sees varsity high school action, the 16-0 season is a great way to make a statement to schools and other programs across the state.

Twin Spruce district championship
Buy Now

The Twin Spruce eighth grade A team head up the stairs after leaving the locker room at halftime Tuesday.

“Our starting lineup is something different every game,” Senef said. “A lot of times the guys coming off the bench come out hotter than the starters. Your opponent thinks they’ve survived the starting five, then they see the next five.

“For the other teams, they never really had an answer.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.