Twin Spruce 8th grade A team takes district title with 16-0 season

The future of the Campbell County High School boys basketball program looks bright.
Twin Spruce Junior High, which feeds into CCHS, won its district championship with both its eighth grade A and B teams Tuesday night. For the A team, the 86-43 win over Buffalo crowned a perfect 16-0 season.
“You’re looking at this moment just waiting for it and it just feels good to wrap it up and complete our season like this,” said point guard Lane Hladky.
Mason Drube, who put up 21 points in the championship game, said winning the title with his teammates was the best part of the whole experience.
“This is awesome, ending the final year (of junior high) with a championship with my boys,” Drube said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”
The B team ended its season 20-1 after taking down Sage Valley in the championship. The team’s only loss was to Buffalo’s A team.
It’s in the genes
For a handful of players on the Twin Spruce A team, they’ve found excellence on the same court their older siblings played on years ago.
Hladky is the youngest son of CCHS coach Bubba Hladky and younger brother of Camels’ starting point guard Luke Hladky. He’s also the brother of two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Trey Hladky, who holds the school’s scoring record with 1,604 points.
Lane said he’s looking forward to continuing the family tradition and suiting up for the Camels under his dad’s direction.
“It’s going to be nice,” Lane said. “We’re all looking forward to being Camels and keeping that tradition going and swinging things back to this side of town.”
Lane’s teammates Rylan Robertson and Adam Gibson also have older siblings in the CCHS starting lineup. Rylan’s brother Austin and Adam’s brother Gabe are both seniors starting alongside Luke.
Drube, whose athleticism was on full display with an alley-oop layup that was 6 inches away from being a dunk Tuesday night, also has a sibling who’s a varsity starter in Gillette. Gabby Drube, a senior for the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team, is No. 2 in the state in scoring with 16.5 points a game for the Bolts.
With his junior high career now in the rear view mirror, Drube wants to create his own legacy at CCHS with his teammates.
“This is the best team I’ve ever seen,” Drube said. “Everybody can score and everybody can shoot and everybody can do everything on any given night.
“We’ve been together our whole career and we’re all friends and everybody works together. We want to stay together and get another championship.”
What sticks out the most about the Twin Spruce basketball teams is the program’s depth this season. For the eighth grade teams, 11 players made up the A team while 13 were on the B team.
“I think we cut guys this year that will make a team next year for the Camels,” said A team coach Grant Senef. “Our B team wasn’t a typically B team by any means. They were skilled and could shoot and were very athletic.”
While this year’s class of eighth graders for Twin Spruce are special on the court, Senef said the players are just as special off it.
“They do everything right and they work extremely hard in practice. They’re great kids and they’re great students,” Senef said. “They’re all quality teammates from what I’ve gathered.
“I’ve done this a long time and sometimes you get a conflict from within, but they’re just a great group of friends it seems like. And they’re unbelievably athletic.”
In the semifinal game of the district tournament, the Warriors were beating Sheridan 32-2 less than two minutes into the second quarter. While it may be a couple of years until the group sees varsity high school action, the 16-0 season is a great way to make a statement to schools and other programs across the state.
“Our starting lineup is something different every game,” Senef said. “A lot of times the guys coming off the bench come out hotter than the starters. Your opponent thinks they’ve survived the starting five, then they see the next five.
“For the other teams, they never really had an answer.”
