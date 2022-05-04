The Thunder Basin High School softball team swept a pair of games against crosstown Campbell County on Tuesday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts beat the Camels 5-4 and 6-5.
Game one of the doubleheader counted as a conference game. The 5-4 loss was Campbell County's first conference loss of the season.
The game started as a defensive battle as the two teams went into the fourth inning tied 0-0. After Campbell County scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth, Thunder Basin responded with two runs in the bottom half to take a 2-1 lead into the fifth.
Both teams plated one run in the fifth inning before the Camels scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. The Bolts answered with two runs in the bottom half before closing the game out by holding the Camels scoreless in the seventh inning.
Macie Selfors and Jaci Piercy each drove in one run for the Bolts. Lanae Kimbley led the Camels with two RBIs and Bayley Gray and Addy Rambo drove in one run apiece.
Ella Partlow was the winning pitcher for Thunder Basin. She pitched a complete game and allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out nine.
Avery Gray took the loss for Campbell County. She allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits whiling striking out 11.
Game two of the doubleheader counted as a non-conference game. Thunder Basin used a big four-run third inning to take the lead and hold on the rest of the way.
Lauren O'Loughlin led the Bolts at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning. Caitline Kaul drove in two runs and Partlow drove in one.
For the Camels, Avery Gray finished with two RBIs and Kimbley and Rambo each drove in one run apiece.
Piercy earned the win on the mound for Thunder Basin. She allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out nine in six innings. Paige Shaffer pitched five innings for the Camels and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out eight.
The pair of wins pushes the Bolts to 17-2 on the season and 7-2 in conference play. The Camels fell to 13-6 and 8-1.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County will both return to the field Thursday on the road. The Bolts will play Cheyenne South and the Camels will play Laramie.
