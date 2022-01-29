It’s been 337 days since Darron Provost lost in the state championship match.
Provost, a junior at Campbell County High School, is reminded of the loss every single day he wakes up. After losing to Thunder Basin’s Antonio Avila by a 15-5 decision in the Class 4A 113-pound title match, Provost took a picture of the scoreboard with his cellphone.
The final score of his second-place finish has been the background on his phone every since.
It isn’t about regret or feeling sorry for himself that makes him constantly reminding himself of the pain of losing in the season-finale. Provost uses the picture as a reminder of the importance of looking forward instead of backward.
Since losing to Avila last March, Provost has lost only one match as part of the Campbell County wrestling team. The loss came to Jase Van Pelt of Billings West, Montana, earlier this month.
Van Pelt has committed to Cornell College in Iowa and was undefeated during his state championship season at 113 pounds last year, according to 406mtsports.com.
Provost’s hopes of an undefeated campaign of his own were laid to rest with the loss. But rather than dwelling on the loss, Provost allowed the match to put the rest of his season into perspective.
“I mean it was a two-point match and he’s already committed to Cornell,” Provost said. “The only thing I took away from that is that I can get beat. And that’s kind of taught me that I need to just keep working because I can’t settle.”
After losing seven matches his freshman year, Provost has lost just four matches over the past two seasons. With a record of 50-11 at Campbell County, Provost is starting to turn a corner as he starts to realize his true potential in the wrestling room.
Provost moved up a weight class to 120 pounds this season. Provost has won back-to-back tournament titles as he goes into this weekend’s Ron Thon Invite in Riverton. The Camel junior finished first at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament at the beginning of the month and first at the Chadron Invite in Nebraska last weekend.
His goal now is to win a third consecutive title at one of Wyoming’s biggest wrestling tournaments of the year.
“Some people look at this tournament as more than the state tournament,” CCHS coach Clay Rodgers said. “At the Ron Thon, there are no classes.”
Growing up a wrestler
Rodgers has had his eye on Provost since he was an up-and-coming wrestler in the junior high ranks.
Provost grew up in a wrestling family and has been tutored by his older brother, Daniel, who coaches for the Touch of Gold wrestling club. His brother wrestled in college and was who originally inspired Provost to hop on the wrestling mat himself.
Provost is in his 14th year wrestling and participates in the sport year-round. Now that he’s beginning to find his stride at the high school level, Provost has plenty of momentum as he looks ahead to the final weeks of the wrestling season.
Those two consecutive tournaments wins helped propel Provost to the No. 2 ranking at 120 pounds in Class 4A on wyowrestling.com for the weekend. Provost is ranked behind sophomore Broc Fletcher of Rock Springs, something that gives him even more motivation.
“You know I actually do pay quite a bit of attention to those rankings,” Provost said. “The guy from Rock Springs hasn’t beat me since sixth grade I think. … It’s not something I’m cocky about, I just feel like I should be ranked higher than where I am right now.”
Provost is enjoying his junior year a lot more than his sophomore year. Last year’s wrestling season was filled with COVID-19 restrictions. Teams were mandated to wrestle in dual tournaments rather than the more traditional bracket tournaments that simulate the state tournament format.
“Last year was a struggle with the duals schedule,” Provost said. “I just remember getting to the state tournament and telling myself, ‘Finally.’
“This year is completely different because I’m wanting these tournaments. I want it so much more this year and I want to win that (state title) so bad.”
Provost isn’t alone
Provost isn’t the only Camel wrestler to garner attention this year. Campbell County went into the season with four state-placers returning to this year’s team and all four went into the weekend ranked in their respective weight class.
Senior Colt Welsh is ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds, senior Lucas Hill is ranked No. 4 at 132 pounds and sophomore Logan Johnson is ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds on wyowrestling.com.
“I do like that we’re progressing as a team,” Provost said. “We’re getting to be one of the better teams in the state and in a couple years we’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with every team in Wyoming.”
As a coach, Rodgers has grown to appreciate having a kid like Provost in the locker room at CCHS. The Camels’ wrestling program was one of the hardest hit sports programs after the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. Provost has taken on a leadership role of leading by example for the impressionable underclassmen.
“He’s a really high-energy kid, in a positive way,” Rodgers said. “In the locker room he’s always up-tempo and high-energy and you’ll never find him moping around. He’s just a very motivated kid.”
Those traits are essential for a leader on a wrestling team, Rodgers said. While Rodgers can teach wrestling technique and strategy, it’s essential for other athletes to learn what it takes to be a successful wrestler by watching a guy like Provost every day in practice.
“He’s definitely grown a bunch,” Rodgers said. “Darron is kind of one of those kids that I’m just very fortunate to be able to coach. The amount of work he does on his own just shows how much he loves the sports.”
While the Camels likely won’t be competing for a team title at this year’s state tournament, the team has taken big strides just this year alone. At last weekend’s Chadron Invite, the Camels were in first place in the team standings before the quarterfinal matches started.
Campbell County ended up finishing fourth with five placers and one champion in Provost.
The final stretch of the wrestling season is fast approaching. The Class 4A East regional tournament is Feb. 19 in Sheridan. The Class 4A state tournament is Feb. 25-26 in Casper.
