The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 8-3 on the season with a pair of wins over the weekend. The Bolts beat Green River 43-30 at home Friday and beat Pine Ridge of South Dakota 66-8 Saturday in Spearfish.
The Bolts got off to a slow start against Green River on Friday and were held scoreless through the first 11 minutes of the game. Thunder Basin went into the weekend ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and were able to recover in time in the second half to complete the comeback.
After trailing 12-8 at halftime, the Bolts scored 35 points in the second half and eventually took its first lead of the game with a little over five minutes left in the third quarter. Thunder Basin outscored the Wolves 16-8 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the way with a big 21-point game. Juniors Kinley Solem and Laney McCarty both finished with seven points and senior Risa Pilon added five.
Against Pine Ridge, the Bolts excelled both offensively and defensively to cruise to a big 66-8 win. The Bolts took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter before pulling away with a 31-8 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts held Pine Ridge scoreless in the second half and outscored their opponent 35-0 in the final two quarters.
McCarty led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by Spelts with 19, Gabby Mendoza with seven and Solem with five.
The No. 3-ranked Bolts (8-3) will return to the court next weekend for a home matchup with Kelly Walsh. The Bolts will play the Trojans at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
Thunder Basin will then travel to Sheridan to play the Broncs on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
