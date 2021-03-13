The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team responded to a first-round loss in the state tournament with a big win over Natrona County 72-70 Saturday morning in Casper.
After losing 59-56 to Cody in the quarterfinals Friday morning, the Bolts lined up with the West No. 1 seed, Natrona County, after the Mustangs were also upset in the first round by Sheridan.
With both team's state title hopes erased in the quarterfinals, Thunder Basin and Natrona County battled it out or a spot in the consolation bracket championship game. While the Bolts escaped with a win, it took a last-second surge to get past the Mustangs.
Natrona County got out to an early 21-16 lead after the first quarter and took a 40-33 lead into the locker room at halftime. While the team's offense kept Thunder Basin in the game, the Bolts' defense struggled to stop the Mustangs from scoring and that continued in the third quarter where Natrona County scored 20 points to take a 60-51 lead into the final quarter.
After being down the entire game which included a 16-point deficit at one point, the Bolts continued to claw back to stay in the game and, with four minutes left in the contest, took its first lead of the game 62-61. But the work was far from over.
The two teams continued to battle in the final minutes, but Thunder Basin was able to outscore Natrona County 21-10 to hold on the lead late and eliminate the Mustangs from the tournament.
While the Bolts' defense gave up 70 points in the game, it also forced 27 turnovers from Natrona County which was the difference in the final minutes.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was sophomore Joelie Spelts with 21 points, followed by senior Gabby Drube with 12 and seniors Kate Hladky and Breckyn Hamlin with 10 apiece.
The Bolts' season will extend one game longer as Thunder Basin meets with Star Valley in the consolation championship. Thunder Basin and Star Valley will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
