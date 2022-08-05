Baseball season comes just as quickly as it goes.
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team took the field for its first game just 116 days ago. The 14-3 win over Spearfish on April 11 marked the start of something special for a group of players who — at the time — had no idea how much they would grow over the course of the summer.
This season was Nate Perleberg’s 17th as head coach for the Roughriders. Expectations are hard to identify for any high school level coach going into a season because of the inevitable graduations, but this year was a unique case for Perleberg.
Gillette returned just four everyday starters from last year’s team. In the Roughriders’ final game this season, the starting lineup featured two freshmen, two sophomores and an eighth grader.
The team’s young age was a smokescreen for opposing teams all summer. Despite regularly playing eight players who were sophomores or younger, the Roughriders showed they could compete and finished the year with a 49-26 record.
With so many new faces to the varsity team, Perleberg’s goal wasn’t to win the American Legion World Series this summer. The veteran coach’s goal was to continuously see growth from both his younger and his older players.
“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of young men,” Perleberg said. “I think the ultimate achievement is always getting the absolute most out of what we have and I think we did that this year and exceeded that. There’s a lot of tough men in that locker room.”
Gillette finished the year as the Wyoming state runner-ups at last weekend’s Class AA state tournament in Sheridan after a 4-0 loss to Cheyenne in the title game. The Roughriders’ season was extended an extra week as the team hosted this weekend’s American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The double-elimination tournament featured the state champions from Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. Gillette automatically qualified as the host team.
Despite being the only team not to bring a state title to regionals, the Roughriders were no slouch. Gillette was eliminated after going 0-2 but played fundamentally sound baseball for 12 of the 14 innings they played in.
The Roughriders lost 5-1 to Billings, Montana, on Wednesday to start the tournament. All five runs came in the second inning including four runs coming from one play after back-to-back throwing errors by Gillette.
Post 42 fell into the loser’s bracket to face Yakima Valley, Washington, on Thursday in an elimination game. Gillette fell 3-2 after Yakima Valley scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning.
“Last week we were a couple innings away and this week we were literally one inning away each day,” Perleberg said. “But that’s what it comes down to in a regional tournament.
“We had to come earn it this week. Sometimes as a host team it’s not always that way but both days we made people earn it. We represented our ‘Riders baseball community well.”
Gillette proved it belonged at this week’s regional tournament with its quality play both offensively and defensively. While the bats were relatively quiet in the Roughriders’ final two games, the team’s mix of youth and experience was on full display as the American Legion baseball season came to a wrap in Gillette.
“I don’t think anyone was expecting us to go this far and be this good of a team,” junior Cory Schilling said. “But we just love proving everyone wrong.”
Establishing their roles
Gillette’s season ended at regionals but the program still has plenty to celebrate. The Roughriders will have more than a handful of guys who earned critical playoff experience this season return for many more seasons to come.
Seth Petersen filled the shoes of former all-state shortstop Kaden Race this summer as an eight grader. To go along with playing one of the busiest positions in the field, Petersen hit lead-off for the Roughriders and collected a .291 batting average in his first varsity season.
Petersen became just the second eighth grader to start over 50 games in Perleberg’s 17 seasons as head coach. The first eighth grader to get the starting nod from Perleberg was freshman Mason Drube.
Now in his second season with the Roughriders, the starting center fielder hit .308 to go along with 67 runs, six home runs and 52 RBIs. Drube earned second-team all-state recognition at last week’s state tournament in Sheridan despite missing multiple weeks this summer with an injury.
Cason Loftus also represented the Class of 2025 well this summer. The freshman quickly carved out a starting role in right field and hit .297 at the dish in 52 games.
Sophomores Dominic Hecker and Riley Schilling both established starting roles for their defensive contributions. Hecker played in the third-most games (70) out of any Roughrider as the team’s starting second baseman and Riley played in 62 games as the starting catcher.
Gillette’s young talent also shined on the mound with two more underclassmen earning second-team all-state honors for the first time in their respective careers. Sophmore Grayson Sargent and freshman Karver Partlow both pitched themselves into the starting rotation in their first varsity seasons.
Sargent ended the year with 71.1 innings pitched and a 7-2 record to go along with three saves. He maintained a 2.09 ERA while striking out 69 batters.
Partlow had a great stretch of starts midway through the summer that ended with a 9-3 record on the season. The freshman had a 1.62 ERA and struck out 48 in 52 innings of work.
Sophomore Aiden Petersen also contributed to the varsity squad regularly, playing in 54 games and pitching 26.1 innings.
Leaders step up
The story all year for the Roughriders was the lack of upperclassmen on this year’s roster. But as spring turned into summer, four seniors and one junior led by example for Gillette both on and off the field.
Senior Jason Fink had the best season out of any Roughrider. The Augustana University commit led Gillette as the team’s ace and as the team’s clean-up hitter.
The first-team all-state selection accumulated a staggering 0.92 ERA in 83.2 innings on the mound. Fink went 9-5 in 13 starts and struck out 104 opposing batters.
At the plate, Fink hit .416 with 101 hits, 23 doubles, five home runs and 96 RBIs. His 101 hits, 96 RBIs and 0.92 ERA all set new program records for the Roughriders, Perleberg said.
Junior Cory Schilling hit ahead of Fink all season and was also recognized on the first-team all-state roster. Gillette’s starting third baseman hit .355 with 88 hits, 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 70 RBIs.
Leigton Holden, Colson Kluck and Jamen Kolata all contributed in key roles as seniors this summer.
Holden was a second-team all-state selection and was second on the team in innings pitched with 80.2. The Thunder Basin High School graduate went 8-5 on the rubber and had a 3.56 ERA with 87 strikeouts while tallying a team-high nine pick-offs.
Kluck was an everyday starter and anchored the middle of the lineup with a .289 average in 67 games. He collected 57 hits and drove in 39 runs.
In his final season, Kolata contributed both at the plate and on the mound. The senior hit .312 in 38 games including a clutch home run against Sheridan during last weekend’s state tournament. Kolata also pitched 20.2 innings and struck out 19 batters.
Fink, Kluck, Holden and Kolata played in their final game at Hladky Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
“Those four men mean everything to our program,” Perleberg said. “They’re the true definition of what a ‘Rider is. They’re the toughest guys in the room and showed that leadership every day this summer.”
Perleberg wont remember this year’s Roughriders team for what it was able to accomplish in the standings. The longtime coach will look back and think fondly about how much this group was able to grow together over the course of the five-month season.
“They’ve exceeded everyone’s expectations day in and day out,” Perleberg said. “It’s one of my favorite teams I can ever remember coaching and I’m just so proud of them.”
