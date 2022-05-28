Rarely do the best things in life come without sacrifice.
For Alex and Kendra Michael, being able to play soccer in college is a dream come true. But for the pair of recently graduated Thunder Basin High School athletes, pursuing their dreams of playing at the next level required the twin sisters to do something they’ve never done before.
For the first time starting this fall, Alex and Kendra won’t be playing soccer together.
Alex — a two-time all-state midfielder for Thunder Basin — signed to play Division I soccer at the University of Northern Colorado in in Greeley. Kendra, one of the Bolts’ main goaltenders this season, will play at Lamar Community College.
“I’m really scared,” Alex said. “I’ve always known that Kendra would be there even when it came to things like making new friends. She was always there. I’ve never had to go on by myself and meet new people without her.”
Kendra — who is the younger sister by 2 minutes — is equally nervous about the idea of going through her college experience without her twin sister by her side.
“In a new environment, Alex has always been the person I had there with me so that we could navigate it together,” Kendra said. “But now that we’re going our separate ways, we’re just going to have to navigate it in our own way.”
While the task of separating after spending the first 18 years of their lives together in Gillette may seem daunting, the pair of sisters wouldn’t have it any other way. At the end of the day, Kendra and Alex know the opportunity to play soccer in college is worth making sacrifices for.
“I’m very excited to watch Alex play,” Kendra said. “I’m super excited to see how far it’ll take her. Especially at that DI level. I’m excited to see the kind of things that she’s going to be able to experience.”
Kendra’s path will look a little different going the JUCO route. But Alex is excited to she her twin sister take the new challenge head-on.
“She’s always doubted herself even when everyone around us can see the talent she has,” Alex said. “Sometimes she doesn’t see it. I’m excited to see her get that confidence in college so she’ll finally be able to see just how special she really is.”
Kendra has been playing goalie since she was 10 years old. She’ll join the inaugural class of players in LCC’s first season playing women’s soccer in the NJCAA this fall, Kendra said.
“I started playing goalie because I didn’t want to run as much as everyone else,” Kendra said. “It turned into a thing that I really, really enjoy. It turns out that you probably have to do an equal amount of work with diving and everything though so it didn’t really balance anything out.”
Alex will join the Bears in the Big Sky Conference of NCAA’s Division I. UNC finished first in the conference this season with an 8-1 conference record, according to the team’s website.
The biggest draw to UNC was the connection she was able to build with the coach, Alex said. She started being recruited during her freshman year and the relationship only grew stronger the better she got at Thunder Basin.
Just knowing that somebody is going to be there for you is huge,” Alex said. “It was a massive relief to finally just be able to say this is where I’m playing and I’m getting to play college ball.”
Alex made her decision in February before the start of her and her sister’s final season at Thunder Basin. The relief of having the decision behind her allowed Alex to play under a lot less pressure the last few months.
“It made me not have to worry so much about how I played because I already knew I had a place to go after,” Alex said. “It just made my senior season way more fun.”
Kendra and Alex ended their careers at Thunder Basin with a perfect season. The Bolts went 18-0 and capped the season with the school’s second state championship in school history last weekend.
Through the team’s 18 games, Thunder Basin outscored its opponents 74-4. Kendra’s goaltending and Alex’s high IQ on both the offensive and defensive sides played a big part in the Bolts’ success this year.
The Bolts were able to get the job done this year after going into last year’s state championship game 18-0 and losing to Rock Springs 2-0. Thunder Basin rematched the Tigers this year and beat them by the same score.
“We were all super excited, especially with what happened last year,” Kendra said. “It was really good to see the team come back together this year and instead of being out for revenge, being out for redemption.”
It will be big adjustment for Alex to look back after passing the ball and not seeing Kendra guarding her team’s net behind her. But when it comes down to it, both Alex and Kendra know the opportunity to continue playing the game they love doesn’t present itself to everyone.
“I’m beyond grateful,” Alex said. “Not many kids get the opportunity to keep playing. I’m able to play at a DI school and that’s beyond my wildest dreams.”
“I’m just super thankful to continue playing it just because it’s been in my life for so long,” Kendra said. “I’m just excited to see where it takes me.”
