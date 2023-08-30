Mustangs Preview (copy)
Gillette Mustangs head coach Cedric Walker watches over practice Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. Walker will join the Billings Outlaws in the AFL next season.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Mustangs are for sale after the Billings Outlaws, who are owned by Mustangs owner Steven Titus, announced they were moving to the Arena Football League.

