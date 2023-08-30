The Gillette Mustangs are for sale after the Billings Outlaws, who are owned by Mustangs owner Steven Titus, announced they were moving to the Arena Football League.
The AFL, or any indoor football league, does not allow an owner to own multiple teams in different leagues, due to conflicts of interest for the league. The AFL approached Titus and the Outlaws about becoming the first official AFL team to come back and the opportunity was “too good to pass up” for Titus.
Titus is bringing Mustangs coach Cedric Walker with him to the AFL, leaving the Mustangs without any foundation at the moment.
Titus bought the then-Wyoming Mustangs from founder Keith Russ in March of 2022 along with the Outlaws. He operated as the owner of both during the 2023 Champions Indoor Football season.
An offseason implosion of the CIF put pressure on the remaining teams to find viable exits. Some left for the National Arena League, which is an arena league smaller than the AFL with most teams operating on the East Coast. Billings is the only team to make the move to the AFL.
Gillette’s franchise struggled to find any sustainability since its inception. In the team’s first year, the Mustangs won two games and missed the playoffs. In 2022, the team won three games and featured three different head coaches through the first five weeks. Walker, the third coach of the season, went 2-5 and led the team to its first playoff game.
Walker seemed to have righted the ship. The team finished the 2023 season as one of the top-four teams in the league. He overhauled the roster except for a few holdovers with a new coaching staff as well. Players who spent time on the team in 2022 and 2023 said that the culture of the team was drastically different, and that players this current year were focused on winning instead of having fun.
What’s next?
Titus announced on the Mustangs Facebook page that if it did not find a new owner, the team would “sell its assets to a potential new CIF Kansas franchise.”
The CIF, while struggling, is still together. The Mustangs can remain in Gillette if Titus finds “the right owner” of the team. What is out of the cards for the Mustangs is a move to the AFL or the NAL like the other CIF teams.
Gillette does not have the facilities to host an arena game. Arena differs from indoor football in that there is end-zone netting that is on either side of the field goal uprights. Neither Cam-plex or any other building in Gillette is capable of holding that netting.
For now, the Mustangs remain in the CIF, which just added the ITC Regulators in Kansas. There are now five teams in the league with the loss of the Outlaws and addition of the Regulators: the Mustangs, the Salina Liberty, the Rapid City Marshals and the Southwest Kansas Storm.
Last year, the league operated with eight teams, so the league is only three teams shy of holding the same number as last year. The CIF did extend the window for league affiliation until the end of August and could likely extend it again to try to bring a few more teams into the league.
But the viability of the team long-term is in doubt, especially considering Titus made sure to bring Walker along with him in Billings.
“Coach Walker became someone I trust, and you can’t buy trust,” Titus said of the Outlaws’ new coach. “There were some other teams in the IFL and AFL that gave offers to him, but (Walker) said, ‘I don’t want to be anywhere you’re not.’”
A new opportunity
For coach Walker, the move is a sort of homecoming. Walker was a defensive back in the AFL for 10 years. When he retired in 2007, he was seventh all-time in tackles in AFL history.
With the league’s return after a four-year hiatus, Walker will have his first opportunity as the head coach in the AFL. Walker had been the head coach of a team in the AF2 — the AFL’s developmental league — but never at the highest arena level. Now, after his success as the lead man in Gillette, he will finally get his shot in Billings.
“It’s a blessing,” Walker said. “It’s a 360, starting as a player for 10 years then as a coach.”
Walker and Titus have trust and loyalty, and that was a big reason why Walker was adamant about staying with Titus in Billings. When the duo inherited the dysfunctional Mustangs, they sat down and went through their vision for the team and how to get there. Every step of the way, they have been on the same page.
“Steve has a vision in regards to being the best at everything he does,” Walker said. “The main thing for me is loyalty. Steve has been loyal to me as I’ve been loyal to him.”
While the opportunity is exciting, Walker said he is disappointed the opportunity didn’t come in Gillette where he cultivated relationships with the community. Walker specifically mentioned the Arbuckle Lodge — where the Mustangs stayed — for their support of the team.
The two years in Gillette were filled with ups and downs, but Walker is proud of turning a bottom-of-the-barrel team into a championship contender.
“The craziness brought us closer together,” Walker said. “If we didn’t have to go through those trials tribulations, we wouldn’t have had (last season’s) success. There are quite a few people that were diehards, (and) that’s the tough one. The kids that we had relationships with, that’s hard to leave.”
But the opportunity in Billings wouldn’t happen in Gillette, and Walker couldn’t pass up the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.
