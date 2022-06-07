The 62nd annual Gillette Little Levi Rodeo took place Saturday at Cam-plex’s Wrangler Arena. The event featured young cowboys and cowgirls up to the age of 15.
The senior division crowned seven champions ages 11-15. Ava Reno won barrel racing, Whitney Tarver won pole bending, Raylyn Herren won girls goat tying, Evan Martinson won boys goat tying, Cody Hayden won breakaway roping, Tarver and Bella Martinson won team roping and Teddy Troftgruben won steer riding.
The junior division also crowned seven champions ages 6-10. Kaylee Lambert won barrel racing, Steeley Williams won pole bending, Josey Franzen won goat tying, Cade Pelster won dummy roping, Teague Larson and Cade Pelster won team roping, Mesa Graff won calf riding and Chaisley Hayman won sheep riding.
Tarver was also named the Little Levi Rodeo Queen and Hallie Sessions was named the Little Levi Rodeo Princess. Ten more athletes competed in the peewee events, including a stick-horse race, goat tail untying, an obstacle course and a boot race.
The Little Levi Rodeo is a volunteer-run event that relies on sponsors to help buy prizes for contestants, organizer Alison Gee said. This year, the Powder River Energy Foundation made a donation to help the rodeo buy electric eyes to help keep time for events.
