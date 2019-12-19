Thunder Basin handily won the defensive and athleticism battles during the first three games of the season. But on Wednesday, the Bolts girls basketball team found itself on the other end of the mismatch.
It was the first game of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and TBHS was beaten 50-29 by Mullen, MaxPreps’ No. 6 ranked Class 5A team in Colorado.
“They were really athletic and their guards were really fast,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “We couldn’t make an outside shot, either. … They just took us out of our flow.”
The Mustangs’ post defense provided the biggest challenge to Thunder Basin and 6-foot-3 Imani Perez was particular problem. She had more than 10 blocks in the game.
“She made us change our shots inside to where we couldn’t make much,” Lutgen said.
In the first half, Thunder Basin only managed four baskets. Junior Gabby Drube scored a layup early in the opening quarter and senior Marissa Jordan scored two more layups later in the first.
The Bolts only trailed 10-6 late in the first quarter and Lutgen said she felt OK with things at that point. However, the scoring only got harder.
Senior Jersie Taylor scored the only two points in the second quarter for Thunder Basin, getting into the lane for a tough layup. The trend of no outside shots continued into the second half and Lutgen said the Bolts didn’t make anything from outside 15 feet all game.
“I think we were pretty tight and we were a little nervous,” Lutgen said. “We missed some layups that we missed last weekend too. You just can’t get away with it against good teams like that.”
The Bolts went into halftime trailing 26-8, then trailed 42-15 after three quarters. They did won the fourth quarter 14-8, bringing the final score to 50-29.
“We did do better in the second half, but too late,” Lutgen said.
Drube led the team in scoring with eight points, while junior Sydney Solem finished with six. Taylor and Marissa Jordan both had four points.
This was the type of competition Lutgen expected the Bolts to face at the Nike Tournament of Champions. She thought her team’s defense was good, especially on the perimeter against two guards who were making more than five 3-pointers per game this season.
Lutgen wants her team to be a little more ready for Thursday’s game, when TBHS takes on Chaparral (Scottsdale, Arizona) High School at 3 p.m. Chaparral is the MaxPreps 19th-ranked team in Arizona.
