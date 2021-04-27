The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won the first crosstown match of the year against Campbell County 5-0 Tuesday evening at CCHS. The win puts the Bolts at 10-0 on the season and 8-0 in conference play while the Camels fell to 3-6 and 3-3-0-1.
Thunder Basin freshman Cena Carlson gave the Bolts an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the first five minutes of the game. While the Bolts maintained possession for much of the first half, the score would remain at 1-0 going into the break at halftime.
In the second half the Camels' defense couldn't hold Thunder Basin's top-ranked offense as the Bolts scored four times in the final 40 minutes of the game.
Sophomore Brooke Dunham scored less than three minutes into the second half and junior Alex Michael added another with 14:40 left in the contest to make the game 3-0. In the final seven minutes, Carlson scored her second goal and senior Peyton Roswadovski knocked in her first goal of the game to push the final score to 5-0 in Thunder Basin's favor.
The Bolts went into the game ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings and have given up just one goal through its first 10 games. Both teams will return to the field for a pair of games this weekend.
Thunder Basin will travel to play Laramie Friday evening and Cheyenne South Saturday afternoon on the road while Campbell County will host Cheyenne East Friday and Cheyenne Central Saturday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.