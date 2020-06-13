A tally in the loss column of the Gillette Roughriders’ record this season has been as rare as the New England Patriots missing the playoffs over the last 20 years.
In short, it’s something the local American Legion Post 42 baseball team hasn’t seen much of so far.
The Roughriders came into Wednesday with a sparkling record of 16-1, with nearly half of the wins coming by 10 or more runs. The team’s ERA was just over 1 and the most runs Gillette had given up in a game was five.
But Wednesday and Thursday in Bozeman, Montana, the squad faced what coach Nate Perleberg said would be the toughest four-day stretch his team has seen so far during the coronavirus-shortened season.
The Roughriders started the trip with a typical blowout win, beating an Idaho Falls, Idaho, team 12-4. Then two of the most talented teams on the schedule handed Gillette its only back-to-back losses of the season.
The first came to host, Bozeman, Montana, which was just an out away from advancing to the American Legion Baseball World Series last summer. Then the Roughriders faced Yakima, Washington, on Thursday morning and fell 12-9.
In both instances, the Roughriders loaded the bases in final inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Mason Powell, who came up huge later in the day, said the loss Thursday morning was hard to swallow.
“As competitors, we were obviously very disappointed. We knew we had a lot, lot more in us, especially because we know how high caliber we are,” Powell said. “Throwing away that game kind of hit us hard, but it was also really humbling.
“It kind of taught us how to handle that loss. I’d say it was a really teachable moment for the whole team. It also just spurred us on to the game we won.”
The Roughriders found themselves in a barn-burner during the final game in Bozeman. Gillette held a 5-2 lead over Missoula after the first inning, then fell behind 7-5 before knotting the game at 7 in the second inning.
A third loss in a row was staring the Roughriders in the face in the fifth inning. They were trailing 9-7 before flipping the script in the span of two at-bats.
Three walks loaded the bases for Kaleb Lewis, who came through with a clutch two-run single to tie the game. In the very next at-bat, Powell blasted a home run over the left field wall to take the 12-9 lead in the blink of an eye.
“That home run felt really good, especially in that moment,” Powell said. “It was a pretty close game and that just separated us.”
Powell (5 RBIs) and Lewis (4) drove in all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to lead the Roughriders to the 15-10 win over Missoula.
Even after getting the win to finish out the quick trip to Montana, the dropped games were still on the Roughriders’ minds.
“It feels all right,” Lewis said after beating Yakima, Washington, on Thursday. “I feel like we could’ve played a lot better (during the trip). I don’t know what was up with us.”
Defense was an area where the Roughriders had uncharacteristic struggles. They committed 11 errors, which almost matched the total from the previous 19 games.
Perleberg said the game of baseball was cruel and unforgiving Thursday. He also thought his team looked tired and out of sync.
The Roughriders played four games in just over 24 hours, but the coach said bringing the same focus to those games is something his team has to be able to do later in the season.
While the losses were far from pleasant, they could have a positive effect on the Roughriders and maybe inspire some midseason energy.
Earlier in the season, Powell said the team’s motivation was at an all-time high. But after Thursday’s games, he admitted the Roughriders might have grown a little too comfortable after winning 16 of their first 17 games.
“Now we realize we can’t really take any days off. It’s 100% concentration every single game, every single pitch. You can’t take games for granted and now we realize that,” Powell said. “I think we needed those two losses to kick-start us again.”
Gillette righted the ship with the bounce-back win Thursday, which moves it to 18-3 on the season. The Roughriders get a rare weekend off for the Gillette high school graduation ceremonies this weekend, but will resume play Tuesday in Mitchell, South Dakota.
