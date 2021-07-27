Six Gillette athletes participated in one final high school sporting event during the Wyoming Coaches Foundation annual volleyball and basketball all-star games Saturday at Casper College.
Campbell County High School graduated seniors Shaelea Milliron, Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary suited up for the North basketball teams along with Thunder Basin’s Gabby Drube, Sydney Solem and Kinsley Larson.
Brooke Conklin of Thunder Basin was the lone Gillette athlete featured in the all-star volleyball game.
The three all-star games featured graduated seniors selected by coaches across the state.
South teams sweep North
While the actual games are only part of the WCF all-star game experience, the South teams came out victorious in both the boys and girls basketball games as well as the volleyball match.
The day started with a five-set volleyball match. The North was coached by Meeteetse’s Kelsey Scolari and Sundance’s Chelsey Blasczyk while the South was led by Tamara Currah and Shaunna Bennett of Pinedale and Shawn Pyer of Rock Springs.
The South took an early lead by winning the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-21 before clinching the match with a 25-16 win in the third set. The teams played the fourth and fifth set despite the match already being decided.
The North won its only set in the fourth 25-23 while the South won the fifth and final set 15-9 to take the match 4-1.
With her high school career officially over, Conklin will transition to playing volleyball at Central Wyoming College in the fall.
Girls hoops featured plenty of talent
Milliron, Solem, Drube and Larson represented Gillette in the girls basketball game.
The South team was led by two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and University of Wyoming commit Allyson Fertig of Douglas. Fertig was joined by two Douglas teammates and two coaches.
The North team was coached by Lovell’s Chris Edwards and Stormy Jameson and Cody’s Chris Wagner.
The Southtook a commanding lead in the first half and went into the third quarter with a 37-22 lead. But the North cut into the lead by outscoring the South 18-12 in the third quarter to make it 49-40 going into the fourth.
The South held on late in the game to secure a 66-51 win.
Solem had a team-high 13 points while Drube and Solem each added six. Milliron finished the game with seven points.
On the South side, Fertig led with 25 points.
Boys game goes to OT
The North and South boys basketball game was about as evenly matched as it gets.
After the South took a 47-46 lead into the locker room at halftime, the teams traded baskets in the second half. At the end of regulation, they were deadlocked at 87.
In overtime, Cheyenne Central’s Brady Storebo scored with seven seconds left on the clock. Hladky threw up one last 3-pointer that missed as time expired to give the South a 97-96 win in overtime.
Hladky led the North with 23 points while Neary added eight. Hladky unofficially also had 13 assists, said CCHS coach Bubba Hladky.
Encampment’s Dalton Peterson led the South with a game-high 31 points.
More than a game
The WCF all-star games aren’t about wins and losses. The games are an opportunity for the best graduated seniors in the state to come together one last time before transitioning to life’s next chapter.
Athletes and coaches arrived in Casper on Wednesday. With the games being played Saturday, the group had plenty of time to bond and get to know each other off the court, Solem said.
Players on both teams found plenty of things in common which offered the athletes an opportunity to see a different side of the athletes they’ve played against for the last four years, Solem said.
“Some of the other girls we played against, on the court you’re getting in fights with them all the time and saying ‘Oh my gosh I hate that girl!’” Solem said. “But when you get to sit with them off the court you find out that they’re actually super nice and you get along with them really well.”
The all-star athletes were also able to volunteer some time at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming.
Solem will attend the University of Wyoming in the fall to study speech pathology. The opportunity to play in one final basketball game was a healthy way to end her high school career, she said.
“It was a really good closure moment,” Solem said. “It was just fun and get out there and not necessarily have a ton of pressure involved with it. You just went out there to have fun and be competitive.
“It kind of just reminds you of why you fell in love with the sport in the first place.”
Neary, who plans to attend Gillette College as a part-time student in the fall, was also able to capture a sense of closure after four years at Campbell County.
“We all knew that this was going to be our last high school game,” Neary said. “It was just a closure point where you can say, ‘All right, that’s it. Let’s flip the page.’
“I’m ready for the next chapter and I’m excited for it.”
