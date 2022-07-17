The Gillette Prep Renegades — the U15 team that eventually leads into the Post 42 American Legion varsity baseball team — won the Class C state title with a 13-12 walk-off win over Cheyenne on Sunday.
The Renegades — a team mostly made up of high school freshmen — started the season 0-10 through a gauntlet of a schedule but found their stride midway through the year to claim the No. 1 seed from the East for this weekend's state tournament in Cheyenne. Gillette beat Green River 13-3 in the first round and Casper 5-4 to move on to the state semifinal.
The Renegades clinched a spot in the state title game with a dramatic 1-0 win over Cheyenne their home turf Saturday. Jackson Laakso drove in Ethan Lemke for the game's lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Gracin Peak threw a gem on the mound to earn the win. He finished with a complete game shutout and allowed just three hits while striking out five in seven innings of work.
The Renegades rematched Cheyenne in the state championship game Sunday after Cheyenne beat Casper in the loser's bracket. Gillette fell behind 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before exploding for eight runs to take a 10-8 lead.
Cheyenne scored four more in the sixth but Gillette answered with two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 12-12. Riley Hawk kept the game tied 12-12 with a scoreless seventh inning on the mound to set up the Renegades' walk-off win.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Lemke drew a four-pitch walk at the plate to drive in Peak for the game-winning run. The walk gave Gillette the 13-12 state championship win.
The Renegades finished the season 29-25 and defended their title from last year to win the state championship for the second year in a row.
