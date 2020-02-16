The Camels were losing 22-8 with a minute left in the first quarter. The Indians’ 7-footer Lawson Lovering was dominating in the post and finished the first half with a team-high 17 points.
Campbell County kept grinding away at Cheyenne Central’s lead for much of the second quarter, and with 2:23 left, the CCHS boys basketball team had cut the deficit to 32-31.
“Offensively, we got settled in. We executed our game plan. Spread them out,” CCHS coach Bubba Hladky said about the scoring streak to get back within a point. “It’s a two-way street. You’ve got to play tough defense first, and then down on the other end we executed basically exactly how we wanted to run our offense.”
Central, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, went on a run of its own to finish the quarter and at halftime led 45-36.
From there, Central (16-1) expanded its lead in the second half as Campbell County was only able to sink two field goals in the third, and Central beat the Camels (8-10) 87-66 on Saturday afternoon at Campbell County High School.
“We knew they’d be tough. When we were working on defense and locked in, I thought we were getting stops,” Campbell County junior Luke Hladky said. “We just broke down a lot in the second half. I don’t know if we were tired. That’s kind of been the story this season.”
Lovering was a dominant force for the Thunderbirds, especially in the first half when he scored at will and drew foul after foul against the undersized Camels. He hit on 9-of-11 free throws in the half and finished the game with a team-high 23 points.
Having a massive player in the paint unlike anybody else in the state changes the dynamic of the game, junior Luke Hladky said.
“It affects a lot of shots on our end when we’re going in. It’s different shooting on someone from Thunder Basin than it is on Lawson: 6-foot-3 vs. 7-foot with a 7-4 wingspan,” he said.
It was evident on the score sheet as well. The Camels hit as many 2-point field goals as 3-point field goals (10), and just a few layups dropped as the Camels shot mostly around the perimeter.
Luke Hladky led the Camels with 24 points, including five 3-point buckets. Quincy Wofford and Austin Robertson each scored 10.
The Camels lost the first game of the weekend to the No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East Thunderbirds on Friday night 76-59. They were outscored 22-10 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover.
Next up, the Camels play two conference opponents. First, they play at Sheridan at 7 p.m. Friday, then at home against Casper-Natrona County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Campbell County lost to Sheridan 68-50 and beat Natrona County 64-52 earlier in the season.
“Sheridan’s big and Natrona’s going to be scrappy,” Bubba Hladky said. “At this point in our conference, everybody knows each other well. We know each other’s strengths. We know each other’s weaknesses. We know what each team’s going to be trying to do, and we just got to go out and execute.”
