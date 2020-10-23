The Campbell County High School football team lost 23-14 to Kelly Walsh Friday night to end their season with a 1-8 record.
The Trojans (4-5) are the No. 7 seed in the state tournament and came into Gillette looking to tune itself up before the playoffs next week.
Kelly Walsh started the game with 16 unanswered points, which all came in the first quarter. The Trojans converting a field goal and two touchdowns to put the Camels down 16-0. Campbell County's quarterback Kaden Race responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kramer on a big fourth down play.
The Camels successfully converted a two-point conversion on a pass from Race to Remar Pitter to cut the Trojan's lead in half at 16-8.
The Camels attempted an onside kick but it was recovered by the Trojans. Kelly Walsh capitalized on the field position with a scoring drive right before halftime, capped with a six-yard touchdown run to put the score at 23-8 midway through the contest.
Campbell County's defense held strong in the second half through the strong wind and cold weather but the offense couldn't string together long drives. The Camels added their final touchdown of the season on a Race pass to Brady Tompkins to make the score 23-14, but CCHS went for a two-point conversion and was unsuccessful which kept it a two-possession game.
The Trojans ran the clock out on the game and the Campbell County season with a few kneel downs. The Camels and Cheyenne South (0-9) are the only two teams in 4A to miss the playoffs.
For 21 seniors, Friday was the last football game as a Camel. Check Tuesday's print edition for more information.
