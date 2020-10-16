The fall sports seasons are winding down for Campbell County and Thunder Basin High Schools while the Gillette Wild's junior hockey season enters its third weekend.
The Bolts and Camels football, swimming and diving and cross-country teams all compete this weekend while both volleyball teams had matches canceled due to concerns with COVID-19.
The Gillette Wild will travel to Montana for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.
Football
Thunder Basin (6-1) travels to Casper for a road game against Natrona County (4-3).
The Bolts remain the No. 2-ranked Class 4A team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football poll while Cheyenne East leapt from No. 3 to No. 1 after a win over Cheyenne Central last week.
Thunder Basin is looking to extend its three-game winning streak to lock up one of the top seeds in the playoffs in two weeks. Natrona is ranked No. 4 in the rankings, so Friday's game will have playoff implications with only two regular season games remaining this season.
Kickoff in Casper is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
After Natrona County, the Bolts' last game will be on the road at Sheridan.
The Campbell County High School football team (1-6) will travel to longtime rival Sheridan (4-3) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Camels are coming off a 35-14 loss to Natrona County last week and will look to capitalize on a Sheridan team that began the season ranked No. 1 but have fallen out of the top five.
Campbell County is tied with Laramie (1-6) for eighth-place in 4A, which is the final playoff spot in the state tournament. Having lost to the Plainsmen earlier this season, the Camels will need to win at least one more game to be considered for playoff contention.
Volleyball
Both Thunder Basin (15-2) and Campbell County (5-10) were scheduled to host Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Saturday at their home gyms. The matches were canceled due to several COVID-19 cases that put the Cheyenne East and Central volleyball team in quarantine.
Cross-country
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County boys and girls cross-country teams travel to Cheyenne for the 4A East Conference meet at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Bolts boys and girls are both coming off wins at the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite in Gillette last weekend.
Friday will be the last race before next Friday's state meet at 10 a.m. in Casper.
Swimming and diving
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County girls swimming and diving teams will both travel to the Laramie Invite this weekend.
The Camels and Bolts will swim at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
The conference meet for TBHS and CCHS will be held in Gillette next Friday and Saturday.
Hockey
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team will hit the road for a two-game division matchup with the Great Falls (Montana) Americans.
The Wild are 3-1 on the season and look to continue that success against new head coach Ethan Hayes' former team.
Face off is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Gillette's first home game of the season is next Friday against the Sheridan Hawks at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.
