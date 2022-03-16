Zack Slinger's first goal of this year's Fraser Cup Playoffs couldn't have come at a better time.
Tied 3-3 in overtime with the Helena Bighorns, the Gillette Wild forward found himself in the perfect position for a game-winner. Teammate Declan Young was able to force a Helena turnover with an aggressive stick lift before finding Slinger right in front of the net.
Slinger launched his shot to the top shelf, beating Helena goaltender Eric Buchholz to give the Wild the 4-3 win. The win gives Gillette a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Frontier Division Finals.
The Wild are playing in its first division finals in the team's 11-year history. Gillette swept Bozeman in two games last week to advance to the championship matchup with Helena.
Gillette took an early 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal from Isaac Young assisted by Logan Dudinsky and Declan Young. The Bighorns tied the game 1-1 10 minutes later before Saizha Norwegian put the Wild back in the lead with a goal assisted by Dudinsky and Sky Solig.
The Wild went up 3-1 7 minutes into the second period with a 5 on 3 power play goal from Solig assisted by Norwegian and Carson Kuche. Helena cut Gillette's lead in half with a goal late in the second period to make the game 3-2.
Both team's defenses held strong in the final period but Helena was able to tie the game 3-3 with 58 seconds left in the game after pulling the team's goalie. Neither team scored in the last minute of regulation to send the game to a sudden death overtime period.
The 20-minute overtime period started much like the third period. Gillette out-shot Helena 15-8 in overtime but neither team could bury the game-winning goal.
But with 3:58 left in overtime, Declan Young was able to force a turnover in Helena's zone to set up Slinger's game-winning shot. Slinger's goal sealed Gillette's 4-3 win for the team's first-ever Frontier Division Finals win in program history.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for Gillette with 48 saves on 51 shots. The Wild out-shot Helena 60-51 throughout regulation and overtime.
The two teams will travel to Helena to finish out the three-game series. Gillette and Helena will play game two at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Montana. Game three will be played at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Montana if necessary.
The winner of the series will advance to the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament next week in St. Peters, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.