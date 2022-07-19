The Post 42 American Legion baseball team ended the regular season with a pair of losses to Cheyenne on the road Tuesday night. The Roughriders lost game one 4-3 and game two 9-1.
The Sixers took an early 4-0 lead after two innings before Gillette freshman Grayson Sargent was able to settle in on the mound. The Roughriders plated one run in the third and two more in the sixth to cut Cheyenne's lead to one but couldn't overcome the early deficit to fall 4-3.
Cheyenne out-hit Gillette 8-5 at the plate. Sargent took the loss with four runs allowed on eight hits while striking out six.
Jamen Kolata led the way with two RBIs offensively that both came on a clutch single in the top of the sixth to score Jason Fink and Colson Kluck. Cory Schilling drove in one run in the top of the third.
Gillette's struggles carried into game two as Cheyenne plated six runs in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead early on. The Roughriders scored one run in the top of the fourth but were held to just one hit to take the 9-1 loss.
Leigton Holden took the loss with six runs allowed on two hits and four walks in 0.2 innings of work. Jason Fink came in for relief and allowed one unearned run and struck out five in 2.1 innings. Aiden Petersen finished out the game on the mound and allowed two runs in three innings.
Schilling drove in Gillette's lone run on an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Cheyenne's Colter McAnelly finished the game with one run allowed on one hit while striking out 17 Gillette batters.
The pair of losses dropped the Roughriders to 46-22 overall and 11-3 in conference play to end the regular season. The Class AA state tournament will start Monday in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.