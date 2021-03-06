Bolts end Camels' 33-year state tournament streak

The last time Campbell County High School wasn’t in the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament, Phil Simms was leading the New York Giants past the Denver Broncos in the 1987 Super Bowl.
Because of a new pandemic-influenced regional tournament format this year, the Camels faced cross-town rival Thunder Basin in a win-or-go-home game in the first round of the Northeast Quadrant Regional Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
The winner clinched a spot in the state tournament next weekend while the loser’s season was over. With both teams ranked in in the top-5 of the Class 4A rankings, the new format guaranteed that one of the state’s best teams would miss the state tourney.
Emotions were high at Thunder Basin, where the Bolts hosted the tournament for a second straight year. TBHS had a convincing home-court advantage because, for the first time in months, a prep basketball game was played in Gillette with an outside influence: a student fan section.
“After every big play they were there for us,” TBHS junior Deegan Williams said about having a cheering section of students again. “When you’re going on a run and they’re screaming for you, it just gives you another boost.
“That’s something we haven’t had all season that everyone misses from last year, and I think that was definitely big for us.”
While the emotions of the game were brewing because it was the start of the playoffs, it was also a clash of recently minted rivals. After beating the Bolts 68-57 last week, the Camels swapped places with Thunder Basin in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings.
Campbell County went into the regional tournament ranked No. 4 while Thunder Basin was No. 5.
After the game began, it was clear the rankings didn’t mean much. In fact, the only thing that mattered was which team could keep its composure through 32 minutes of high-intensity basketball.
That team was Thunder Basin.
The Bolts took down the Camels for the second time this season, winning 68-59 to move on in the tournament. Unfortunately for the talented Campbell County team, the loss was the last game five seniors would play in a Camels uniform.
While the Bolts celebrated and the student section stormed the court, members of the Campbell County team let their emotions go as the time ran out on their high school careers.
“Credit to Thunder Basin,” said CCHS senior Jefferson Neary. “They came out and they beat us.”
Shortly after watching the seconds tick away on his final season as a Camel, Neary began to appreciate what his time in the basketball program meant. State tournament or not, Neary knows he and his teammates left it all out on the court Thursday.
“That loss doesn’t define us,” Neary said. “We’re still going to wake up tomorrow and we’re going to be good people and that’s what’s important to us. It was a great four years and I’m thankful for the opportunity to play as a Camel for all four of them.”
There have been plenty of complaints about the new regional tournament leaving one of the Gillette schools out of this year’s state tournament, but Neary remains thankful to have played a full senior season of basketball. When the season started in December, COVID-19 was spiking in Campbell County and across the state.
“We all get all wrapped up in it, but it really is just a game,” Neary said. “It’s all about the journey. It’s not all about the destination.”
The other four Camel seniors — Luke Hladky, Tanner Lemm, Austin Robertson and Gabe Gibson — earned the respect from their cross-town competition over the years. They’ve been playing with and against each other most of their athletic lives.
“If I’m going to be honest, they’ve kicked my a-- all my life,” Williams said. “I think that got a fire in us. Luke is a great player. If anybody asked me, ‘Who do you not want to guard in the entire state?’ I would say, ‘Luke Hladky.’”
With the new regional format leaving one of the Gillette schools home watching the state tourney, Williams said he’s glad to have qualified for one last chance to play for a championship. He also said there’s no question the Camels are talented enough to be there with the Bolts to represent the best of the best in the Cowboy State.
“Obviously with how the system is, it is what it is,” Williams said. “You have two teams that are below .500 on the other side (of the state bracket) who are going to make it to state.
“I’m on the winning side and still don’t think the Camels should be out of this.”
Regardless of what players, coaches and fans think, the Bolts say they will be focused to represent Gillette in the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Cheyenne on Saturday. After upsetting the No. 1-ranked Sheridan Broncs 72-65 following their win over the Camels on Thursday, the Bolts will play the No. 1 seed from the Southeast Quadrant, Cheyenne Central.
Saturday’s regional playoff is to seed the teams for state.
The winner between the Bolts and the Indians will claim the No. 1 seed from the East for the state tournament next weekend in Casper.
“Our kids have overcome a lot and we’ve really handled ourselves well,” said TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “This was a really big win for our program and we’re looking forward to getting back to state to represent not only this year’s team, but those five seniors from last year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.