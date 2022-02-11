The Campbell County High School girls basketball team lost to No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East 71-34 on Friday at CCHS.
The Camels fell behind early and the undefeated Thunderbirds took a 19-2 lead into the second quarter. Campbell County was able to battle back and trim the lead to 31-15 going into the break at halftime but East controlled the tempo for the rest of the way.
The Camels were outscored 40-19 in the final 16 minutes to fall to 6-11 on the season. Cheyenne East went into the weekend unanimously ranked No. 1 and improved to 18-0 with the win.
Junior Raimi Hladky led the team in scoring with eight points, followed by sophomore Cami Curtis with seven. Junior Millie Riss had a team-high six rebounds and Hladky and sophomore Payge Riedesel finished with three steals apiece.
The Camels will return to the court for another big matchup with weekend. Campbell County will host Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday at CCHS.
