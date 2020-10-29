The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team lost in the quad regional championship game to Kelly Walsh Thursday night, but still came out of the tournament with a guaranteed spot in the state tournament.
The Bolts clinched a state playoff berth with a four-set win over Campbell County Thursday. Thunder Basin will enter the cross-quad regional tournament Saturday as the Northeast No. 2 seed after losing to Kelly Walsh in the championship.
TBHS ended cross-town Campbell County's season with a win in the first round of the quad tournament. The Camels won the first set 26-24 but the Bolts bounced back and swept the final three sets 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21 to win the match 3-1.
Thunder Basin advanced to the championship game with host Kelly Walsh in the one-day tournament. The Trojans took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-18 before the Bolts responded by winning 25-18 and 25-18 to force an overtime set.
Kelly Walsh came out strong in the fifth set to clinch the No. 1 seed in the cross-quad regional tournament with a 15-5 win to close out the match 3-2 over the Bolts.
The match was a rematch of last year's state championship game where the Trojans also beat the Bolts in five sets.
While the Bolts automatically have a state tournament berth secured, Saturday's cross-quad tournament will decide seeding. The Bolts will play Laramie in the first round at noon Saturday in Casper.
Laramie (19-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
For game updates on Saturday's match, check gillettenewsrecord.com.
