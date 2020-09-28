Campbell County High School cross-country runner Sam Kjerstad won his second straight race Friday at the Shana Ward Memorial Invitational in Saratoga.
Kjerstad's time of 17:28.34 was good enough for first by eight seconds. The Camel's No. 1 runner also won the Michelle Ludwig Invite in Sheridan last weekend.
Behind Kjerstad, the Camel boys team finishers included Braik Hurm (12th), Jon Giraby (19th), Brant Morrison (44th), Carson McArter (59th), Edgar Armas (61st), Dyson Dana (64th), Mathew Sigismond (67th), Lane Mueller (73rd) and Corran Worthen (85th).
Campbell County's girls team was led by Reilly Wilson who placed fourth with a time of 21:33.55.
Behind Wilson were Averi Dewine (25th), Makayla Mayer (34th), Bella Sheehan (46th), Catlynn Stewart (51st), Sara Lavinio (65th), Aspen Ross (76th) and Selena Melendez (77th).
For Thunder Basin, the boys team was led by 10th and 11th place finishes by Alex Draper and Zach Manshein, respectively. Following Draper and Manshein were David Gordon (20th), Cael Porter (21st), Nick Juelfs (22nd), Carter Matthews (24th), Jackson Zabel (29th), Will Lock (40th), Parker Lee (49th), James Jones (52nd) and Brandt Coombs (57th).
The Bolt's girls team was led by seventh-place finisher Rylee Brandon. Brandon was followed by teammates Abby Arnold (11th), Hailee Morgado (24th), Violet Timmons (29th), Kaitlyn Mansheim (36th), Dani Jones (38th), Sawyer Hanson (40th), Megan Doherty (44th), Kasey Gladson (55th) and Tasha Weber (72nd).
For team scores, the Bolt's boys team finished third with a score of 86 while the Camel boys finished fifth. Thunder Basin's girls finished fifth and Campbell County's girls finished seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.