The Post 42 American Legion baseball team continued its hot start to the season with a 14-4 win over Douglas on Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders and Bearcats played one nine-inning game.
Mason Drube was had a big night at the plate and hit for the cycle while driving in four runs. The Campbell County High School freshman hit his first career home run in the second inning before doubling in the third, singling in the fifth and seventh and tripling in the eighth, according to the team's Facebook page.
Colson Kluck also hit his first career home run in the bottom of the first inning. Cory Schilling, Jason Fink and Jamen Kolata each drove in two runs apiece. Gillette out-hit Douglas 14-4.
Riley Schilling earned the win on the mound in his varsity debut. He pitched four innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out eight. Philip Hatzenbuhler, Mason Means and Cory Schilling combined to pitch five innings of relief and collectively allowed just two hits while striking out five.
The win pushes the Roughriders to 6-0 on the season. Gillette will return to the field for one nine-inning game against Rapid City Post 22 on Wednesday in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.