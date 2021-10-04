Friday’s 27-24 win over Cheyenne Central was a monumental moment for the Campbell County High School football team.
The Camels didn’t just improve to 3-3 on the season with the win. The team’s third win marked its season-high win total since the 2016 season.
And there’s still three weeks left in the regular season.
Campbell County won just three games from 2017 to 2020. This year, the Camels have won three games in the first six weeks.
The team’s first two wins of the season came against Laramie (0-6) and Cheyenne South (0-6). While the wins both built momentum, neither was much of a statement.
Much like the Camels, both Laramie and South have been buried at the bottom of the 10-team Class 4A division for the last three seasons. Since 2019, Laramie has won just three games (one against Campbell County) while South has won one.
Campbell County’s road win over Central on Friday was the Camels’ first win over a team not named Laramie or Cheyenne South since 2016.
Friday was also Campbell County’s first road win of the season. It was just the second time the Camels have won a game away from Camel Stadium since 2016.
“It’s a great step in the direction that this team is moving in,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “We haven’t beaten another 4A school besides South or Laramie since 2016 so it’s great to have this win under our belt and kind of get a little bit of recognition from other teams around the state.”
Earning the win
Campbell County’s third win of the season didn’t come easy.
Cheyenne Central went into Friday’s game with a 1-4 record but were not a 1-4 team, Rose said. The Indians’ first four games of the season featured opponents who were playoff teams a year ago, including Natrona County (3-3), Kelly Walsh (3-3), Sheridan (5-1) and Thunder Basin (5-1).
Central’s lone win came over Cheyenne South.
The Indians went into its matchup with Campbell County looking to right the ship. Central was ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings for over half of the season last year before dropping two of its last three regular season games and losing to Kelly Walsh 28-14 in the first round of the playoffs.
With the momentum of a homecoming crowd behind them, the Indians took a 7-0 lead early on a 5-yard touchdown run to cap a 61-yard drive. Central went up 14-0 after a 10-yard run and later pushed the lead to 17-0 after a 43-yard field goal going into the locker room at halftime.
The Camels’ defense executed went it needed to, forcing three turnovers in the first half. But the offense couldn’t capitalize as Campbell County faced a three-score deficit going into the final two quarters.
In the locker room, Rose gathered his team together. He told his team that the most valuable lesson to be learned during a football game is to never give up, no matter what the task at hand is.
Coming out for the second half, the Camels listened to Rose’s advice. The Camels never gave up.
After going the entire first half without finding the end zone, senior running back Will Miller scored on a 12-yard run after a lengthy drive to open the second half. It trimmed Central’s lead to 17-7 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
The Camels’ defense fed off the momentum built from offense by forcing a fumble on the ensuing drive. Miller forced the fumble and teammate Tim Verburg recovered it to give Campbell County the ball right back.
Back on offense, Miller found the end zone for a second time on a 4-yard run to make the game 17-14 with just seconds left in the third quarter.
After clawing back to within one score, Campbell County’s true grit came out in the final 12 minutes of the contest. The Camels’ defense continued to impress by forcing a Central three-and-out and eventually a punt.
On the next drive, sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr gave the Camels its first lead of the game on a 68-yard touchdown run with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter to make the game 21-17.
Central continued to battle and reclaimed the lead 24-21 after a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:34 left in the game. But Rose continued to preach the same message to his players at the end of the game that he did at halftime.
On a huge fourth and nine play with less than two minutes left in the game, Dorr found Miller for a 30-yard strike to give the Camels new life in Central territory. The next play, Dorr scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Camels the lead.
It would be the final lead change of the game for either side.
Cheyenne had one last opportunity to score but the Camel defense stepped up again to clinch Campbell County’s third win of the season. The win was the biggest win for the program since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017, Rose said.
“We’re dangerous,” Rose said. “We’re a dangerous club that you can’t count out and we learned that tonight. We didn’t learn that tonight as coaches, but they learned that tonight as players and now they’re in the belief system and that’s what we need.”
The Camels (3-3) will move on to play Natrona County at 7 p.m. Friday in Casper. Campbell County will then end the regular season with a home game against No. 2-ranked Sheridan and a road matchup with Kelly Walsh.
