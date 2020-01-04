Big shots, high intensity and a tight finish. That’s all anybody can ask for in a semifinal game and that’s what they got Friday night at the Energy Classic Basketball Invite when the Thunder Basin boys faced off against Desert Oasis (Las Vegas).
TBHS senior Blaine Allen’s only points of second half were big ones, as he nailed a contested 3 to give the Bolts a 63-62 lead with 1:12 remaining. However, the Bolts didn’t get the big stops when they needed to and senior Hayden Sylte’s 3-pointer at the final buzzer only brought them to within one at 70-69.
“They’re a big team and probably no one thought we were going to win with them coming from Vegas,” said sophomore McKale Holte, who led TBHS with 20 points. “That just gives us so much more energy and so more push. It is a physical game, so we went out there ready to be physical and I think we matched them pretty well.”
The Bolts worked hard for a 52-49 lead entering the fourth quarter after hitting five third quarter 3-pointers, only to have the Diamondbacks tie it up on the first possession. Then the D-backs built up a four-point lead with 3:15 to play.
The entire game had been back and forth and the Bolts didn’t panic a bit. Senior Hayden Sylte nailed a contested 3 with 2:45 on the clock, before Allen did the same with 1:12 left to give TBHS a 63-62 lead.
Desert Oasis had an answer, though. Janorris Sejour went straight to the rim on the next possession and banked it in to regain the lead with 55 seconds left. Then the Diamondbacks broke through the full-court press following a Bolts turnover and Evan Lake made the layup, plus the foul for a 67-63 lead.
“Couple big shots kept us in it, couple big shots kind of put us out of it,” senior Hamilton said.
Thunder Basin still had one of those big shots left in them to get within one at 67-66. Sophomore Deegan Williams took the ball straight up the floor on the next possession and found Holte, who fired up the corner 3 with no hesitation and drained it.
The Bolts had to foul with 13.2 seconds on the clock, but they nearly forced the Diamondbacks into a travel before the foul was called. The Bolts still would have had a chance to tie or win the game after the Desert Oasis went 1-of-2 from the free throw line, but they gave up a crucial offensive rebound to 6-foot-7 Mason Mich’l on the second attempt.
Another foul and two free throws from Desert Oasis’ Nate Van made it 70-66 with six seconds left and all but doomed Thunder Basin’s chances of winning. Sylte was able to nail a triple at the final buzzer, but only to get within one.
TBHS coach Rory Williams said this loss will sting for a little while, but he wanted his players to appreciate the opportunity to be a part of such a tight game.
“It was fun to watch, it was fun to coach. I’m sure it was fun to play in,” Williams said. “That’s why you play varsity basketball at a high level, is to play in games like that. Not like (Thursday) night, not 30 point wins.”
One of the biggest improvements from the first half to the second half was Thunder Basin’s transition defense. Desert Oasis coach Joseph Bedowitz said his team’s ability to get to the rim, along with its free throw shooting was the key to the win. But even when the Diamondbacks got into the paint, the Bolts made nearly everything tough in the second half.
“We were slow back (in the first half). We would get back and then we wouldn’t find guys. We weren’t playing transition defense how we practice every day,” Hamilton said. “We knew we were going to get tired, but that’s what had to be done if we were going to be able to keep up with that athleticism and speed.”
The biggest improvement from Thursday to Saturday night for the Bolts was their 3-point shooting. The Bolts went 16-40 against a long, athletic zone defense from Desert Oasis.
“My expectation was that if we could challenge their 3’s, we should win easy,” Bedowitz said. “If they were knocking their 3’s down and if we weren’t able to get hands up, it was going to be a dog fight and that’s what we got.”
Holte nailed six 3’s to lead TBHS with 20 points, while Sylte added 17 points after struggling from the field early. Allen finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and Hamilton had 11 on three triples.
For Desert Oasis, Dominique Ford led all scorers with 25 points, Evan Lake had 16 and Mason Mich’l finished with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.