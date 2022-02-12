The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped its second game of the weekend 59-55 to Cheyenne Central in overtime Saturday at CCHS.
The Camels had an early 13-10 lead after the first quarter but Central was able to control the majority of the second period to take a 25-21 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, the Camels reclaimed the lead and went into the final eight minutes up 34-32. Campbell County had a chance to claim the lead at the free throw line with 4.7 seconds left down 49-48 but split the free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 49.
The Indians outscored the Camels 10-6 in overtime to come away with the conference win.
The loss drops Campbell County to 6-12 on the year and 3-3 in conference play. The Camels will return to the court next weekend for a pair of big conference games against Sheridan and Kelly Walsh.
Campbell County will play the Broncs in Sheridan on Friday and host the Trojans on Saturday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.