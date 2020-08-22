It was a tough road trip Thursday and Friday for the Thunder Basin High School tennis team.
The Bolts traveled to Cody and Powell on Thursday for a pair of duals, before making the midnight trek through Yellowstone to take on Jackson Hole on Friday.
A little tough luck and miscommunication didn’t allow the boys team to match the girls’ 3-2 win over Powell on Thursday. But it was tough sledding the rest of the weekend, with Cody and Jackson both sweeping the Bolts.
Coach Paul Stevens said he was happy with the way his team competed Friday against Jackson, following the up-and-down showing Thursday.
“(Thursday) was a little tougher, but the kids really brought fight today. They stayed positive and worked on their game,” Stevens said. “It’s a long trip and I think we had some tired legs (Friday).”
Kinsley Larson was a standout on the girls side for TBHS. She grinded for two three-set wins over Powell and Cody, but Stevens thought the long matches, plus the long bus trip, caused some fatigue during her loss Friday.
Halli Angelos and Sarah Rasse also won two of their three matches on the road trip. Teamed up at the No. 3 doubles position, they accounted for the Bolts’ only win against Jackson.
The boys were in contention for a team win over Powell on Thursday, but some miscommunication didn’t give them a chance.
Powell’s No. 1 singles ended up playing Thunder Basin’s No. 2 singles player and vice versa. Stevens said he took blame for players going to the wrong court, and the result was a default loss for Thunder Basin's Matt Mobley in No. 1 singles. TBHS won two of the three doubles matches against Powell.
“That was the difference in a dual win,” Stevens said.
Stevens was happy with the bounce-back effort Friday against Jackson, following a 4-1 loss to Cody to go with the 3-2 loss against Powell. The TBHS boys had a couple split-set losses to Jackson, but the final result was another 4-1 defeat.
Overall, Stevens said it’s early, but he would’ve liked to see a better showing this week.
“To be honest, I had a little higher expectations for some of these duals,” Stevens said. “But we’ve got quite a ways to go. It’s early on in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.