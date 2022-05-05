The Campbell County High School boys soccer team accomplished two program-firsts on its home field Thursday for senior night.
The Camels beat crosstown Thunder Basin 2-0 in the team's regular season finale. The two-goal win was Campbell County's first time beating the Bolts in boys soccer since Thunder Basin opened in 2017, CCHS coach Chris McMackin said.
Thursday's win also extended the Camels' win-streak to four games. The four-game streak is a program-best mark, McMackin said.
"We're for sure getting over that hump," McMackin said. "These last three weeks the boys have really started believing in themselves and they believe in each other.
"In the past we used to walk onto the field with Thunder kind of knowing they were the better team but now we know that we can compete with them."
Campbell County and Thunder Basin played a scoreless first half in the second crosstown clash of the season. Angel Ontiveros had a scoring opportunity with 3 minutes left in the first half but his shot missed just wide to leave the game tied 0-0 going into the halftime break.
Jose Aquayo had perhaps the most memorable half of soccer in his career during the final 40 minutes of Thursday's game. The Camel sophomore nailed an unassisted corner-kick goal in the 50th minute to give Campbell County to 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later, Aquayo squared up from the same corner and sank a second unassisted corner-kick goal to put the Camels up 2-0.
"That's a very hard shot," McMackin said. "You basically have to curve the ball just right. To place it in the exact same spot twice in one game is unreal. I've never seen it before."
Aquayo has been practicing his corner kicks for years leading up to Thursday's game. The practice paid off twice with the pair of goals that won his team the game.
"It felt good," Aquayo. "It felt really good. Finally after five years we beat Thunder."
The Camels end the regular season with a 7-6-0-1 record and a 7-5 conference record. Thunder Basin will finish the regular season with a home game against Sheridan on Friday.
The Bolts (5-6-2, 4-5-2) will host Sheridan at 4 p.m. Friday at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.