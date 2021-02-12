The hottest team in the state of Wyoming pushed its win streak to 12 games with a 72-64 win over Cheyenne East on the road Friday night.
The Bolts, who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, were trailing to the No. 2-ranked Thunderbirds at the end of the first quarter 22-19 and again 38-32 going into the locker room at halftime. After the break, Thunder Basin took control of the game and began playing at the pace it's used to, which resulted in a 49-44 Bolts lead going into the fourth quarter.
While East continued to stay in the game throughout the final period, the Bolts were ultimately able to close out the game with clutch free throws and its suffocating defense.
Thunder Basin had nine different scorers in the game, including senior Gabby Drube with 21 points, Kate Hladky, Sydney Solem, Brooke Conklin and Joelie Spelts all with eight and Kinsley Larson with seven. While the Bolts had an uncharacteristic 18 turnovers on offense, the team corralled 33 rebounds and shot 22-36 from the free throw line.
The No. 1-ranked Bolts (13-1) will stay in Cheyenne for a second road game this weekend, playing Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
