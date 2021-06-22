Shaelea Milliron has been playing three sports since she could walk.
Milliron, who graduated from Campbell County High School last month, will join the University of Jamestown girls basketball team in North Dakota in the fall. But first, she had one last thing to take care of on the soccer field in Gillette.
Milliron was one of 30 graduated seniors from around the state selected for the all-star girls soccer game this past weekend at Thunder Basin High School. Thirty graduated seniors also were chosen for the boys game.
Milliron was one of two Camels to represent the girls team, the other being Rachael Flores. Peyton Roswadovski was Thunder Basin’s lone selection for the girls game.
On the boys side, Thunder Basin fielded six players from the Bolts state runner-up team. Ricardo Diaz, Damian Myers, Sergey Pfiel, Garner Gauthier, Gunnar Gauthier and Eli Rau suited up while Campbell County’s Corbin Hamilton and Joseph Rodriquez also played one last high school soccer game.
Thunder Basin’s Cody Shrum, Sergio Pelayo, Elia Shober and Campbell County’s Sabra Tompkins were nominated but didn’t play.
Campbell County girls coach Stephanie Stuber and Thunder Basin boys coach Saber Garcia both were selected as assistant coaches for their respective teams.
For many of the 60 athletes picked for the all-star games, Saturday was the last organized game of soccer they will ever play.
Milliron is one of them.
An opportunity to go out and play soccer one last time was special for Milliron, who has been playing the game practically since she could walk.
“I’m just totally thankful,” Milliron said. “I’m thankful that I got this opportunity to play with a bunch of girls who care about the game as much as I do and are willing to put in the hard work and stay committed.”
This year’s all-star game was the first for high school soccer in the state since 1996. CCHS boys soccer coach Chris McMackin played a big part in reviving the games.
McMackin played in the game himself after he graduated from CCHS in 1994.
“I still have fond memories of being able to play in it back in the ’90s,” McMackin said last month. “I think if I dug through my closet deep enough, I’m sure I could even find my old jersey hanging in there somewhere.”
The all-star game gave players one last go at the game they love with other athletes they’ve been playing against their athletic lives, said Milliron, who was on the White Team with Thunder Basin’s Roswadovski.
“I’ve played with her since I was, like, 8 years old,” Milliron said. “It was awesome to be able to play with her again and not be opponents.”
Milliron and Roswadovski both scored goals during the second half of the game. It gave the former youth soccer teammates a reason to celebrate on the field one last time together.
Saturday’s game also was important for Milliron to end her soccer career on a high note after missing a few games at the end of the regular season because of a medical condition. Milliron and Roswadovski helped lead the way to a 7-1 win for the White Team.
“It felt really good considering how our season ended (with a loss in the regional tournament),” Milliron said. “I’m just really thankful for God for giving me the strength to come out here today and play because I didn’t end the season the way I wanted to, so just being nominated by (Stuber) means a lot to me.”
It also was the last organized soccer game for Roswadovski, who will attend the University of Wyoming in the fall. There, Roswadovski will be a cellist in the school’s orchestra.
Coaches used a wheel that randomly generated rosters for both the White and Gold teams, said Stuber, an assistant for the White Team.
“She’s one of the best soccer players in the state,” Stuber said about Milliron. “I’m glad that she got the opportunity and I’m going to miss her. She’s something special to me and she’s worked hard for me for four years, and it was nice to have one last day with her before she transitions to basketball.”
Being selected to coach in the all-star game was an honor, Stuber said. Like players, coaches were nominated by other coaches across the state.
“Just to be with all the best kids in the state and give them an opportunity to play, it’s a big honor,” Stuber said. “It’s something that I’ll never forget and I’m glad I was able to be a part of that.”
Milliron will miss the thrill and constant anxiety of being a three-sport athlete. But she’s also looking forward to moving to Jamestown to focus solely on basketball throughout college.
Thanks to the all-star game being reinstated, Milliron will have the memories made over the weekend to look back on whenever she’s feeling nostalgic about her playing days on the soccer field.
“For my whole life I’ve played three sports,” Milliron said. “But now I can put all my energy into one sport and I’m excited for that, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”
White Team and Gold Team split games
In the first all-star soccer games in 25 years, the girls White Team dominated in a 7-1 win while the boys Gold Team won in a 6-5 shootout.
For the girls, Aliya Edwards of Rawlins scored the Gold Team’s only goal of the game to take an early 1-0 lead. The White Team scored the next seven goals.
Cheyenne Central’s Eliza Grace Smith finished with a hat trick and won match MVP. Caitlyn Pehringer of Newcastle scored twice while Milliron and Roswadovski scored one goal apiece to give the White Team the win.
In the boys game, Carson Gilbar of Kelly Walsh scored in the 10th minute for the White Team. Powell’s Sam Bauer scored the Gold Team’s only regulation goal in the 67th minute to push the game to overtime.
After a scoreless overtime battle, the teams went to a shootout. The Gold Team came away with a 6-5 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.