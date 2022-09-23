Campbell County quarterback Mason Drube celebrates with wide receiver Jeffrey Pelton as cannon smoke fills the field Friday after touchdown pass against Kelly Walsh at Campbell County High School in Gillette.
The confidence inside the Campbell County High School locker room couldn't be higher.
The Camels improved to 4-1 on the season with a 49-33 win over Kelly Walsh at home Friday night. Campbell County was ranked No. 5 in last week's WyoPrep.com coaches and media football pool but fell out of the rankings this week despite winning 51-10 over Cheyenne South last Friday.
