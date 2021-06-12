11 Gillette athletes to play in all-star soccer games at TBHS
High school all-star soccer games for graduated seniors will be played next weekend for the first time since 1996 at Thunder Basin High School. A total of 11 athletes from both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will play in either the boys or girls game.
On the boys side, Thunder Basin’s state runner-up team will have six players in the all-star game. Ricardo Diaz, Damian Myers, Sergey Pfiel, Garner Gauthier, Gunnar Gauthier and Eli Rau will suit up to represent the Bolts.
Campbell County’s Corbin Hamilton and Joseph Rodriquez will join them for the contest. Thunder Basin’s Cody Shrum, Sergio Pelayo and Elia Shober were nominated for the all-star game but will not attend.
For the girls, Thunder Basin’s star defender Peyton Roswadovski will join Campbell County’s Shaelea Milliron and Rachel Flores for the game. Sabra Tompkins was nominated for the Camels but had prior commitments and will not play.
Two Gillette coaches will also represent their schools. Thunder Basin boys coach Saber Garcia will be an assistant for one of the boys teams while Campbell County girls coach Stephanie Stuber will assist one of the girls teams.
Both the boys and girls will be next Saturday. The girls will play at 11 a.m. followed by the boys game at 1 p.m. at Thunder Basin High School.
Active Raptor nest closes routes in Tensleep Canyon
Rock climbers will have fewer options in the Tensleep Canyon through mid-August.
The Bighorn National Forest has closed routes because an active raptor nest was discovered and the nest site will continue to be monitored throughout the summer.
Forest System Road 18, The Old Highway, will open June 16. The road opening will provide additional access to recreation opportunities on the eastern side of Tensleep Canyon.
But the active raptor nest prompted a voluntary closure of the Moby Dick climbing area off Forest System Road 18. The named routes and walls affected are Dough Boy, Queequeg’s Coffin, Cetology Wall and Edge of Starbuck.
The area is closed now through Aug. 15, according to the Forest Service.
According to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, land management agencies are required to prevent a “take” of specific bird species. Among other actions, law states a take includes disturbing the birds while they are nesting.
For more information, contact Bonnie Allison, south zone wildlife biologist, at 307-684-7806 or bonnie.allison@usda.gov.
