The Wyoming High School Activities Association has suspended all extracurricular activities beginning Monday through at least March 28.
The organization made the announcement Friday afternoon in a press release, and also confirmed that the canceled Class 3A/4A State Basketball Championships will not be rescheduled.
Teams were send home Thursday after one round of games had been played that morning.
The WHSAA cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the decisions.
“We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors,” according to the press release. “But please realize that we must be a responsible state organization and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities.”
The release also said that the WHSAA is still working diligently with state entities to decide how to handle the situation going forward.
For now, schools have “the the option to extend the timeline should they choose” after March 28.
The moratorium on activities means the opening-season high school soccer tournament scheduled for March 21-22 in Gillette won't be played, along with the first home games of the season scheduled March 27 and 28.
The first spring track and field meet of the season in Casper set for March 27 also won't happen.
School districts will be allowed to hold practices for spring athletics programs if they choose, according to the activities association.
Alex Ayers, superintendent for the Campbell County School District, said regularly scheduled sports practices during spring break next week will still be held.
He also said the district has been in close contact with Campbell County Public Health about the virus situation in the community.
In the wake of the University of Wyoming and Northern Wyoming Community College District extending their spring breaks, Ayers said that as of Friday afternoon, the local K-12 public schools are still scheduled for a week of break next week.
School officials will meet with county health officials again Monday, he said.
