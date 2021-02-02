Nummie Hill, 13, hadn’t played a competitive basketball game in almost a year until Saturday morning.
Hill, of Fort Washakie, came to Gillette with her teammates for the 11th annual Loren Larson Memorial Shootout Basketball Tournament. Her team competed in the seventh grade girls portion of the tournament at the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College.
“It was exciting to see what those other girls could do,” Hill said. “It was fun because we haven’t played in so long.”
Her team was from the Wind River Indian Reservation in Fremont County, which still has strict stay-at-home health orders in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team doesn’t have an open gym to play or practice in, said coach Hope White, so it’s forced to practice outdoors despite the winter weather.
“For them to get away from home and come here is an eye-opener for them,” White said. “We’re a little rusty but they love the atmosphere.”
Games were played at the Pronghorn Center, Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, Paintbrush Elementary, Sage Valley Junior High and Twin Spruce Junior High. Tournament games ran all day Saturday and Sunday.
A Pronghorn reunion
After a long week of practices for the Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team, Tyler Neary returned to Gillette to earn a couple extra bucks before his season starts Feb. 6.
Neary, a former Campbell County High School standout, didn’t suit up to play in the tournament, but in a referee uniform to help the younger boys and girls experience the same tournament he competed in many years prior.
“It’s really exciting, because when I was younger I played in this tournament, so now to be able to be a ref and to see the next generation of kids coming up is pretty exciting,” Neary said. “Obviously, during these difficult times it’s pretty cool that they get to come out here and play and kind of decompress from the real world for a few days.”
It was a nostalgic experience for Neary, who was part of the Gillette College men’s basketball team before the program was cut last summer. Being back on the court in the Pronghorn Center was definitely an eerie feeling, he said.
“It’s obviously been a while,” Neary said. “I miss this beautiful arena and hopefully if everything works well in the future, we’ll be back in here.”
The tournament brought 120 youth basketball teams from third grade to eighth grades to Gillette, totaling more than 1,000 players and 2,000 to 3,000 spectators, according to the tournament’s website. The weekend brings in more than $500,000 to the Gillette economy.
For Hill, the tournament gave her team an opportunity to remember what things were like before the COVID-19 pandemic took over their lives on the reservation. While her team won Saturday morning against the Razor City Lady Celtics, the outcome didn’t matter as much as the experience of getting back onto an indoor basketball court.
“I missed playing a lot, but I didn’t really want to run,” Hill said, showing some things with youth basketball even a pandemic can’t change. “I wanted to play, but I didn’t want to run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.