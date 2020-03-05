Kealy Hill, a sophomore at Northern State University (Aberdeen, South Dakota), won the pole vault at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend.
The 2018 Thunder Basin High School graduate’s mark of 13 feet, 1.75 inches not only crowned her as conference champ, but it also met the qualification standard for the Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
The win wasn’t a shock to Hill, who went into the conference meet as the No. 1 seed by more than a foot.
“I knew I could win it. I just had to vault,” she said.
What did give Hill a jolt of excitement was when she realized she had qualified for nationals after missing out by a just a few spots as a freshman.
“Right when I won, I wasn’t that excited,” she said. “I was more excited when I hit that auto mark to go to nationals, because I knew I was going no matter what.”
Hill was a two-time state champion in Gillette — once at Thunder Basin, once at Campbell County High School. Since she’s been at Northern State, she has added almost 18 inches to her indoor pole vault height.
Hill is ranked 13th in the the D-II rankings, but has her sights set on a top-eight finish during the national meet March 13-14.
“I think I can do it if I just compete like I usually do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.