The puck is set to drop on the Gillette Wild's season Oct. 2 after a delayed start, according to a release by the NA3HL.
The league is planning for a full season and a schedule is expected to be released by Sept. 1.
“We are excited to be moving forward with a return to play date. Our No. 1 priority remains returning to the ice this fall in the safest manner possible for everyone in our hockey community and we believe that Oct. 2 is a realistic date to achieve that goal,” NA3HL Commissioner Blake Macnicol said in the release. “We will be closely following and monitoring the situation with the NAHL and with our hockey partners to develop the most current return to play guidelines as possible.”
Ethan Hayes, first year head coach of the Gillette Wild, said the Wild are expecting to play 47 regular-season games. The 2020-21 season will be the NA3HL's 11th.
The Wild are one of 32 teams making up the NA3HL and are one of three teams representing the state of Wyoming, alongside the Sheridan Hawks and the Yellowstone Quake.
Last season, Gillette finished in fifth place of the Frontier Division with a 20-27 record in the regular season before dropping two straight playoff games to end the season. Hayes said he expects to compete for a division title with new rookies and returning veterans on the roster.
"We have huge goals in mind," Hayes said. "The culture I want to bring in, we want to win every game."
The NA3HL said it will continue to work with teams to monitor the situation in all 32 NA3HL communities, using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities.
