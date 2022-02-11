The Campbell County High School boys basketball team lost to No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East 65-40 on Friday at CCHS.
The Thunderbirds moved into the No. 2 spot in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings after big wins over Sheridan and Kelly Walsh. Campbell County battled with East and went into the second quarter down just 14-13 but East was able to pull away in the final 24 minutes of the game.
East took a 32-23 lead into the break at halftime and outscored the Camels 33-17 in the second half to close out the game.
Freshman Mason Drube led Campbell County in scoring with 13 points, followed by senior Jason Fink with six and senior Logan Dymond and freshman Rylan Robertson with five points apiece. The loss drops the Camels to 3-13 on the season.
The Camels will return to the court for another big test this weekend. Campbell County will host No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
