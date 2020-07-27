The Gillette Roughriders played their second double header in five days against Cheyenne Post 6 on Monday. Post 42 beat the Sixers twice at home Wednesday, but had its hands full on Cheyenne’s home field to start the week.
The Roughriders ran into a tough matchup on the mound in Game 1 and had their 10-game win streak snapped during a 2-1 loss. Then they bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second game to remain in the driver’s seat in the conference.
“We lost a good baseball game in the first one and bounced back and played another good one in Game 2. We saw some good arms today,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “I was just proud of the fight. It’s hard to come to their place and get one."
After one of the lowest scoring games of the season in Game 1, the Roughrider bats came back to life in the second game. Tanner Richards sparked the offense in the fourth inning with a two-run double, before Kaden Race hit another double two batters later to make it 3-0.
Defensively, Gillette only committed two errors in the game, but the one in bottom of the fourth inning was a costly one. It came with two outs and the Sixers took advantage with back-to-back RBI singles to close the gap to 3-2.
Matt Newlin was cruising on the mound up to that point, but had to hand the ball over to Brody Richardson two batters later and with the bases loaded.
Richardson said he wasn’t nervous taking the mound in the tough situation because of the defense behind him. He was just looking for a ground ball, but struck out the batter on five strikes to get out of danger.
“That just gave me that confidence to feel at my best today and I think it gave us more energy to go score more runs and put them away,” Richardson said. “I was feeling good after that, kind of got settled in.”
Richardson only gave up one hit the rest of the way and finished with five strikeouts. Offensively, the Roughriders put three more runs on the board in the sixth inning to create some breathing space.
A double by Zach Brown and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Kaleb Lewis, who drew another walk to force in the first run of the sixth inning. Then a throwing error allowed Race and Hayden Sylte to score two batters later. That made it 6-2 and Richardson shut the Sixers out the rest of the way.
“Brody really stepped up for us today. He hasn’t pitched a lot as far as innings this year, but he’s a guy down the stretch that we really believe in,” Perleberg said. “He came in today and he shut them down. He really gave us a good start against a good team.”
At the plate, Perleberg said timely hits was the story during the win, but Gillette didn’t get the same bounces in the first game of the afternoon. Perleberg said he was happy with the contact his batters made, but there just wasn’t much to show for it in the run column.
Gillette’s lone run in Game 1 came in the top of the sixth inning off an RBI double from Sylte. The Roughriders put two runners on board in the seventh inning with singles from Cole Swisher and Garrett Lynde, but couldn’t come up with the game-tying run.
Bode Rivenes was unfortunate to be the pitcher for the rare game the Roughriders don’t score more than two runs. The only times he conceded were off a fielder’s choice in the first inning and an RBI single in the fourth.
After the loss, Richardson said his teammates’ mindset was to take the field and “be bullies,” because they knew they could outhit the Sixers. With the 6-2 win in Game 2, the Roughriders have won three of four conference games against Cheyenne Post 6, which puts them in control of their destiny for state playoff seeding.
“A huge step in getting that No. 1 seed is just getting three out of four against (Post 6),” Richardson said. “I thought it was good how we bounced back as a team.”
The Roughriders have four more games this week to close out their regular season schedule. Wednesday they travel to Sheridan for a double header at 5 and 7:30 p.m., then they return home Thursday for senior night against Laramie at 3 and 5:30 p.m.
