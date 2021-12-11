The Campbell County High School girls basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season after a 57-47 loss to Cody on Saturday to close out the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament at CCHS.
The Camels led the Broncs 16-10 after the first quarter but Cody reclaimed the lead midway through the second quarter and held on the rest of the way. Campbell County made a late comeback attempt and started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run but turnovers ended up being the difference in the final minutes of the game.
Freshman point guard Erika Martinez led the team in scoring with 12 points, which all came in the fourth quarter. Senior Maddie Jacobson finished with nine points and junior Madison Robertson had eight.
The Camels will return to action next weekend for the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado. Campbell County will start the tournament Thursday.
