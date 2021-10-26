In the Class 4A playoffs, no one is seeing their opponent for the first time.
With only 10 teams in Wyoming’s top class, teams play a nine-game regular season to ensure everyone in Class 4A plays at least once before the playoffs. The top 8 teams qualified for the state quarterfinals this Friday, meaning four rematches will take place from the regular season.
Thunder Basin faces a hot Natrona County team
Thunder Basin High School slid down to the No. 5 seed after a two-game losing streak to end the regular season. The Bolts were ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings early on in the season but finished the season with a 6-3 record.
The three regular season losses is the most since the school’s first season in 2017.
Two of the Bolts’ losses came to the top 2 teams in the state. Thunder Basin lost to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs 33-17 in the second week of the season and to No. 2-ranked Sheridan 28-20 on Friday night.
Thunder Basin’s third loss came two weeks ago to No. 4-ranked Natrona County. The Bolts lost 28-14 on its home turf.
With the regular season behind them, the Bolts now will have a chance at redemption against the Mustangs. But the Bolts won’t have the luxury of playing in Gillette.
The Mustangs and Bolts both ended the season with 6-3 record, but Natrona County won the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed with its win over Thunder Basin. The higher seed gives the Mustangs home field advantage for the quarterfinal matchup.
The Bolts beat the Mustangs twice last season, including a 19-14 win in last year’s quarterfinal round at TBHS. Thunder Basin went on to beat Kelly Walsh in the semifinals before losing 29-15 to Cheyenne East in the state championship game.
The Bolts will use this week of practice to prepare for what they saw from Natrona County in the regular season. But even the task of playing on the road in Casper isn’t enough to falter the Bolts’ confidence going into the playoffs.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “When you play a team twice in a season, anything can happen, and often times it does.
“We just have to go back and watch the Natrona film and prepare to stop the run and offensively we have to protect our quarterback.”
Thunder Basin’s goal is to take down a Natrona County team that has strung together three straight wins. But winning the school’s first state championship in football still remains the ultimate goal for the Bolts.
“There isn’t a team in this state we can’t beat,” Pikula said. “We had three losses and I feel like against Rock Springs and Sheridan we played well enough to win, and Natrona was just one of those games.
“Our goal is to win a state championship and that hasn’t changed since day one and that’s going to continue to be the goal all week long.”
The winner of Natrona County and Thunder Basin will move on to play the winner of No. 1 seed Sheridan (8-1) and No. 8 seed Cheyenne Central (2-7). The team with the highest seed will host the semifinal matchup.
Thunder Basin and Natrona County will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Casper.
Campbell County to play in first playoff game since 2019 season
Campbell County has played in just one playoff game since the opening of TBHS in 2017. The Camels lost to the Bolts 24-20 in the quarterfinals in 2019.
The Camels won big over Kelly Walsh 33-6 Friday to end the regular season. The win pushed the team’s record to 4-5, which is the most regular season wins the program has recorded since 2016.
The big strides the program has taken this year have created a lot of momentum going into the first round of the playoffs. With the No. 6 seed, the Camels will travel to Cheyenne for a rematch with No. 3 seed Cheyenne East on Friday.
The Camels nearly upset the defending state champions in the third week of the season, losing to the Thunderbirds 27-21. Campbell County led 21-14 going into the fourth quarter but East scored two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes of the game to seal the win.
The stakes will be much higher for the two team’s second matchup of the season, with the winner moving on to the semifinals. But the Camels focus now is on Cheyenne East.
“We’re excited to be able to obviously be able to play another game,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “That’s the main goal is to play in November and to just keep winning games that we’re more than capable of winning.
“I think this is a good shot for redemption for us against a really good team.”
The Camels will be led by freshman Mason Drube, who is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Kelly Walsh. The Camels spent most of the season splitting quarterback snaps between Drube and sophomore Aidan Dorr before Dorr went down with an ankle injury earlier this month.
Rose was impressed with Drube’s performance against Kelly Walsh to end the regular season and wants the team to build off that momentum going into Friday’s playoff game.
The winner between Campbell County and Cheyenne East will move on to play the winner of No. 2 seed Rock Springs (8-1) and No. 7 seed Kelly Walsh (3-5).
Campbell County and Cheyenne East will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.