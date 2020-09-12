Volleyball
Twin Spruce 8th grade teams down Sage Valley
The Twin Spruce Junior High 8A volleyball team beat Sage Valley in the first cross-town matchup of the season Tuesday.
Twin Spruce won in three sets, 25-13, 25-19 and 15-12.
Sophie Angelos led Sage Valley with nine serves and Kalissa Terrell had seven kills. Ava Praus added three kills.
Sage Valley’s 8A volleyball team will continue district play in Sheridan on Tuesday.
Sage Valley and Twin Spruce 8B volleyball teams also squared off Tuesday, with Twin Spruce again winning in three sets, 25-4, 25-8 and 15-8.
Sage Valley’s 8B volleyball team will play its home-opener against Huelett and Upton on Monday.
Sage Valley 7B team tops Twin Spruce
The Sage Valley 7B volleyball team beat Twin Spruce in two sets, 25-17 and 25-10.
Paityn Wiewick led the Lady Eagles with four aces on seven serves.
— News Record Staff
