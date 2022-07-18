The Post 42 American Legion baseball team outscored Rock Springs 37-7 in a conference doubleheader to improve to 11-1 in conference play Sunday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders won game one 17-7 and game two 20-0. Both games ended early due to the 10-run mercy rule. The two wins puts Post 42 at 46-20 on the year.
Gillette hit its stride early offensively in game one to the tune of 12 runs in the first two innings. Up 12-3 going into the third, the Roughriders scored five more runs to secure the win. Jason Fink hit a walk-off RBI single to score Colson Kluck and activate the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Fink had a monster game at the dish in game one with four hits in five at-bats. He led the team with four RBIs and six total bases. Cory Schilling drove in three runs and Aiden Petersen, Cason Loftus and Keyton Kilian each drove in two. All nine Gillette starters drove in at least one run in game one.
Riley Schilling earned the win on the mound with three runs allowed (two earned) on four hits while striking out four. Seth Petersen and Cory Schilling combined to finish out the last inning defensively.
Game two started in similar fashion with Gillette plating eight runs in the first and nine more in the second to take a 17-0 lead right out of the gate. The Roughriders scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before closing out the game by mercy rule in the top of the fifth.
Karver Partlow earned the win with a complete game shutout on the mound. Partlow allowed just one hit in five innings while striking out eight.
The Roughriders collected 11 hits and totaled 16 RBIs as a team. Leigton Holden had a team-high three RBIs followed by Killian, Seth Petersen, Kluck, Cory Schilling, Fink and Jamen Kolata with two RBIs apiece.
Sunday was Gillette’s final two regular season home games of the season. Holden, Fink, Kluck and Kolata were honored in between games for their efforts to the program during a senior night presentation.
The Roughriders will end the regular season with a crucial conference doubleheader with Cheyenne this week. The Sixers will host Gillette at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cheyenne.
The Class AA state tournament will be July 25-29 in Sheridan.
